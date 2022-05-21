'Looked Much Better Than Buttler and Samson': Former IND Batter Lauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Knock Against CSK

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashavi Jaiswal continued his red-hot form in the all-important clash against Chennai Super Kings on Friday night. During the chase of 151, the youngster got his second fifty this season, scoring 59 off just 44 balls.

Yashasvi got RR off to a brisk start with back-to-back boundaries off Mukesh Choudhary in the innings’ first over. He went on to smash two more successive boundaries in the next over, giving the Royals innings the much-needed stability. The 20-year-old opener added 51 runs for the second wicket with captain Sanju Samson (15). Having brought up his half-century in 39 balls, the well-set Jaiswal got out to Prashant Solanki while trying to clear the fence.

Former India batter Virender Sehwag heaped massive praise on the youngster and said Jaiswal’s approach in the powerplay was much better than that of Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler.

“Buttler and Samson have scored runs in plenty in the tournament. And when they didn’t, someone else had to step in. That was done by Jaiswal and Ashwin. They stepped in and took their team home. Especially the way Yashasvi played in the powerplay, he looked much better than Buttler and Samson,” Sehwag told Cricbuzz.

“He (Jaiswal) did get slow after the fall of Samson and Buttler but it was the need of the hour. He applied his brain. Because there was no MS Dhoni for RR who would have taken the game deeper and ended it in the end. So, Jaiswal batted brilliantly,” he added.

Sehwag further added that he would have enjoyed it more if Jaiswal had batted till the end. He recalled batting legend Sachin Tendulkar’s words about what should a batter do when he is in great form.

“It would have been fun if he had finished the game with Ashwin. A mix of youth and experience would have been a treat to watch. And this is what the youngster needs to learn. Because Sachin had told me once that when it’s your day, just score. Because when you don’t get runs, you starve for it.

“So, my advice to Jaiswal is to keep scoring when you are able to do that. Because you will get out somewhere in the next game but you won’t get runs then,” Sehwag concluded.

