'Looking Forward to Come Back Stronger', T Natarajan Thanks BCCI and Medical Team Post Surgery

India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Natarajan was ruled out of the ongoing season of IPL 2021 due to knee injury and today after its successful surgery he took to social media handles to thank the doctors and well-wishers.

The left-arm pacer was quoted saying “Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me.

The road back to the 22 yards is long. But I have taken the most crucial step today. Looking forward to coming back – stronger and fitter than ever before.

Thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Natarajan Jayaprakash (@natarajan_jayaprakash)

The BCCI, SRH, CSK and cricket fans also extended warm wishes

Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon. https://t.co/dPjCxu5baS — BCCI (@BCCI) April 27, 2021

Get well soon #Nattu #Natarajan Anna ❤️❣️ Wishing you a speedy recovery and comeback Stronger Nattu Anna @Natarajan_91 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wz3yG390vx — CSK WhistlePoduMaskPodu (@SeeYesK) April 27, 2021

What a story .. real fast forward .. what a pace bowler experiences in 12-15 year career, this guy has experienced in last 6 months !! Best wishes Nattu — vivekpunekar (@vivekpunekar) April 27, 2021

Natarajan featured in two matches in this year’s IPL for SRH, and he picked up two wickets.

VVS Laxman was quoted saying “Yeah, unfortunately, Natarajan missed out because of a sore knee and a niggle in his left knee, he was ruled out of this match. So, he was unfit for this match and that’s why we went with Khaleel Ahmed. We are going to assess the condition of Natarajan and I’m sure that the medical staff of Sunrisers will take the right decision which will be beneficial for him and the franchise,” after Natarajan missed the third match versus Mumbai Indians (MI)

“The physios are doing their best to analyse but he obviously has to have a scan at some point,” SRH captain David Warner was quoted saying after the team’s fourth match of the season against Punjab Kings.

With Natarajan recovering and SRH struggling their way up in IPL 2021, we can only wish for pacer’s speedy recovery and a great come back for the team.

