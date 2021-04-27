- Match 21 - 26 Apr, MonMatch Ended123/9(20.0) RR 6.15
PUN
KOL126/5(20.0) RR 6.15
Kolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
- Match 20 - 25 Apr, SunMatch Ended159/4(20.0) RR 7.95
DEL
HYD159/7(20.0) RR 7.95
Delhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
- Match 22 - 27 Apr, TueUp Next
DC
RCB
19:30 IST - Ahmedabad
- Match 23 - 28 Apr, WedUp Next
CSK
SRH
19:30 IST - Delhi
'Looking Forward to Come Back Stronger', T Natarajan Thanks BCCI and Medical Team Post Surgery
T Natarajan featured in two matches in this year's IPL for SRH, and he picked up two wickets.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: April 27, 2021, 6:04 PM IST
India and Sunrisers Hyderabad pacer Natarajan was ruled out of the ongoing season of IPL 2021 due to knee injury and today after its successful surgery he took to social media handles to thank the doctors and well-wishers.
IPL 2021 Full Coverage | IPL 2021 Schedule | IPL 2021 Points Tally
The left-arm pacer was quoted saying “Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to #bcci and to all that have wished well for me.
The road back to the 22 yards is long. But I have taken the most crucial step today. Looking forward to coming back – stronger and fitter than ever before.
Thanks to all of you for your support, blessings and good wishes”
View this post on Instagram
Today, I underwent knee surgery- and am grateful for the expertise, attention and kindness of the medical team, surgeons, doctors, nurses and staff. I’m grateful to @bcci and to all that have wished well for me. pic.twitter.com/Z6pmqzfaFj
— Natarajan (@Natarajan_91) April 27, 2021
The BCCI, SRH, CSK and cricket fans also extended warm wishes
Wish you a speedy recovery @Natarajan_91. We want to see you back on the field soon. https://t.co/dPjCxu5baS
— BCCI (@BCCI) April 27, 2021
Wishing you a speedy recovery, @Natarajan_91 https://t.co/c36GJfQxRW
— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 27, 2021
Get well soon #Nattu #Natarajan Anna ❤️❣️ Wishing you a speedy recovery and comeback Stronger
Nattu Anna @Natarajan_91 ❤️ pic.twitter.com/Wz3yG390vx
— CSK WhistlePoduMaskPodu (@SeeYesK) April 27, 2021
Get well soon sir…You & @ShreyasIyer15 are in Same PhasePlease both comeback stronger than before … @BCCI #ShreyasIyer #natarajan#TeamIndia
— Abhi Ram (@AbhiRamaKrishn8) April 27, 2021
What a story .. real fast forward .. what a pace bowler experiences in 12-15 year career, this guy has experienced in last 6 months !! Best wishes Nattu
— vivekpunekar (@vivekpunekar) April 27, 2021
Natarajan featured in two matches in this year’s IPL for SRH, and he picked up two wickets.
VVS Laxman was quoted saying “Yeah, unfortunately, Natarajan missed out because of a sore knee and a niggle in his left knee, he was ruled out of this match. So, he was unfit for this match and that’s why we went with Khaleel Ahmed. We are going to assess the condition of Natarajan and I’m sure that the medical staff of Sunrisers will take the right decision which will be beneficial for him and the franchise,” after Natarajan missed the third match versus Mumbai Indians (MI)
“The physios are doing their best to analyse but he obviously has to have a scan at some point,” SRH captain David Warner was quoted saying after the team’s fourth match of the season against Punjab Kings.
With Natarajan recovering and SRH struggling their way up in IPL 2021, we can only wish for pacer’s speedy recovery and a great come back for the team.
Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here
Recent Matches
-
PUN vs KOL, IPL, 2021, Match 2126 Apr, 2021 AhmedabadKolkata beat Punjab Kings by 5 wickets
-
DEL vs HYD, IPL, 2021, Match 2025 Apr, 2021 ChennaiDelhi tied with Hyderabad (Delhi win Super Over by 2 wickets)
-
CHE vs BLR, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1925 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiChennai beat Bangalore by 69 runs
-
KOL vs RAJ, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1824 Apr, 2021 Wankhede, MumbaiRajasthan beat Kolkata by 6 wickets
-
MUM vs PUN, Indian Premier League, 2021, Match 1723 Apr, 2021 ChennaiPunjab Kings beat Mumbai by 9 wickets
All Recent Matches
Upcoming Matches
-
DC vs RCB, IPL, 202127 Apr Tuesday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
CSK vs SRH, IPL, 202128 Apr Wednesday 19:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
MI vs RR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 15:30 IST Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi
-
DC vs KKR, IPL, 202129 Apr Thursday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad
-
PBKS vs RCB, IPL, 202130 Apr Friday 19:30 IST Narendra Modi Stadium, Motera, Ahmedabad Complete Schedule