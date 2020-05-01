Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Looking Forward to Many More Elegant Partnerships: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

Along with his best wishes, batsman KL Rahul sent a request asking Rohit to continue to make batting look easy. The vice-captain's reply read: "you are doing that right now. Thanks for the wishes."

IANS |May 1, 2020, 6:39 PM IST
Looking Forward to Many More Elegant Partnerships: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma responded to birthday wishes he received on social media a day after he turned 33. By his own admission, it was a day of mixed emotions as Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor and legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday.

Rohit took time out to respond to some of the messages he received on twitter on Friday. Rohit's replies to his Indian teammates were particularly noteworthy.

India captain Virat Kohli had wished him for calling for many more 'elegant innings'. Rohit's reply read: "thanks a lot bro. Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too."

Along with his best wishes, batsman KL Rahul sent a request asking Rohit to continue to make batting look easy. The vice-captain's reply read: "you are doing that right now. Thanks for the wishes."

Rohit also thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his wishes and also responded to his 'keep hitting the ball with ease and elegance' message. The current India opener replied by saying he will try his best to do so.

Coronavirus Lockdownrohit sharmarohit sharma birthdayvirat kohli

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more