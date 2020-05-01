Looking Forward to Many More Elegant Partnerships: Rohit Sharma to Virat Kohli

India's limited-overs deputy Rohit Sharma responded to birthday wishes he received on social media a day after he turned 33. By his own admission, it was a day of mixed emotions as Bollywood superstar Rishi Kapoor and legendary footballer Chuni Goswami passed away on Thursday.
Rohit took time out to respond to some of the messages he received on twitter on Friday. Rohit's replies to his Indian teammates were particularly noteworthy.
Thanks a lot bro. Look forward to many more elegant partnerships too. https://t.co/pp1sbOtXsD— Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) May 1, 2020
India captain Virat Kohli had wished him for calling for many more 'elegant innings'. Rohit's reply read: "thanks a lot bro. Looking forward to many more elegant partnerships too."
Along with his best wishes, batsman KL Rahul sent a request asking Rohit to continue to make batting look easy. The vice-captain's reply read: "you are doing that right now. Thanks for the wishes."
Rohit also thanked cricket icon Sachin Tendulkar for his wishes and also responded to his 'keep hitting the ball with ease and elegance' message. The current India opener replied by saying he will try his best to do so.
