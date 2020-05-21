BCCI CEO Rahul Johri's comments that the IPL could be held later this year has uplifted Pat Cummins' hopes.
Cummins, who was the costliest buy in the player auction for the 2020 season at Rs. 15.5 crore by Kolkata Knight Riders, said he was looking forward to the tournament for 'many obvious reasons'.
The IPL had been suspended due to the COVID-19 scenario but has got a window of hope now with Johri saying it could be held sometime after the monsoon. The BCCI could be looking at a window around October this year, if the ICC T20 World Cup does not go ahead as scheduled in Australia.
"Whenever I speak to the owners of the team and the staff there, they're still really confident that it can be played at some stage this year," Cummins told SEN on Thursday.
"I was really looking forward to playing it for many obvious reasons, hopefully it goes ahead.
"It could be a great way to get back into playing cricket (after the COVID-19 stoppage). It's T20, not as cumbersome on your body. We've got a big World Cup that is going to be played at some stage, so playing as much high-quality T20 cricket as we can is great."
Johri had said international players will be a big part of the tournament but stressed on logistical issues like quarantine periods.
"When flights resume, everyone has to quarantine themselves before playing. We will have to look at how that will impact the schedules, which as it is are tight ... but we are still optimistic," he had said.
Cummins said he is ready to embrace all protocols so long as he gets back to playing.
"Whatever it takes to get back playing cricket safely," he said.
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Looking Forward to Playing IPL for Many Obvious Reasons: Pat Cummins
BCCI CEO Rahul Johri's comments that the IPL could be held later this year has uplifted Pat Cummins' hopes.
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGChester-le-Street
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020
AUS v ENGManchester
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020
PAK v NEDAmstelveen All Fixtures
Team Rankings