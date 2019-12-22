Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Looking Forward to Seeing James Pattinson Bowl at MCG: Justin Langer

Australia won the first Test in Perth very comfortably and will look to seal the series in Melbourne, but Langer expects a fight back from their trans-Tasman rivals.

Cricketnext Staff |December 22, 2019, 1:36 PM IST
Even though Peter Siddle was brought into the Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, James Pattinson will get the nod according to Justin Langer.

"I am really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is his home ground as well," Langer told 6PR on Saturday.

"James Pattinson was 12th man in the last game and I hope what I have shown in the last 18 months is that we have been really consistent in our selection.

"He's been unlucky, he only played a couple of Tests in the Ashes and he is so hungry like Mitchell Starc.

"The way he has come back from playing (two) Tests in the Ashes has just been brilliant."

Australia won the first Test in Perth very comfortably and will look to seal the series in Melbourne, but Langer expects a fight back from their trans-Tasman rivals.

The MCG pitch is an unknown quantity heading into the match, with curator Matt Page under fire following the unsafe surface that saw a recent Sheffield Shield game at the ground abandoned.

"I know they are going to be under some pressure, there is no doubt about that," he said.

"But I also know that Matt Page is an incredibly hard worker.

"They got it wrong in the last Shield game, but they were getting it right for the two Shield games before.

"He'll have some nervous nights Pagey, but I am confident he will get a good wicket up."

