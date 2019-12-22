Even though Peter Siddle was brought into the Australian squad for the Boxing Day Test against New Zealand, James Pattinson will get the nod according to Justin Langer.
"I am really looking forward to seeing Patto bowl and bowl well in this Boxing Day Test, which is his home ground as well," Langer told 6PR on Saturday.
"James Pattinson was 12th man in the last game and I hope what I have shown in the last 18 months is that we have been really consistent in our selection.
"He's been unlucky, he only played a couple of Tests in the Ashes and he is so hungry like Mitchell Starc.
"The way he has come back from playing (two) Tests in the Ashes has just been brilliant."
Australia won the first Test in Perth very comfortably and will look to seal the series in Melbourne, but Langer expects a fight back from their trans-Tasman rivals.
The MCG pitch is an unknown quantity heading into the match, with curator Matt Page under fire following the unsafe surface that saw a recent Sheffield Shield game at the ground abandoned.
"I know they are going to be under some pressure, there is no doubt about that," he said.
"But I also know that Matt Page is an incredibly hard worker.
"They got it wrong in the last Shield game, but they were getting it right for the two Shield games before.
"He'll have some nervous nights Pagey, but I am confident he will get a good wicket up."
Live Score, News & WC 2019 Updates
Looking Forward to Seeing James Pattinson Bowl at MCG: Justin Langer
Australia won the first Test in Perth very comfortably and will look to seal the series in Melbourne, but Langer expects a fight back from their trans-Tasman rivals.
Related stories
Cricketnext Staff | December 21, 2019, 12:39 PM IST
'Didn't See it Coming' - Usman Khawaja Shocked to Be Dropped from Australia ODI Squad
Cricketnext Staff | December 18, 2019, 1:21 PM IST
James Pattinson Frontrunner to Replace Josh Hazlewood in Boxing Day Test: Justin Langer
Cricketnext Staff | December 17, 2019, 10:37 AM IST
Veteran Seamer Peter Siddle Recalled to Australia Boxing Day Test Squad
Also Watch
-
-
Friday 19 July , 2019
Will Ravi Shastri Continue As India’s Head Coach?
-
Monday 10 June , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019| Virat Kohli Wins Hearts By Stopping Fans From Booing Steve Smith
-
Tuesday 04 June , 2019
ICC WC 2019| Ind vs SA | Indian Squad Ahead Of Tournament Opener
-
Thursday 30 May , 2019
ICC World Cup 2019: Teams Which Could Take The Cup Home
World Test Championship | ICC's Effort To Bring Context To Test Matches
Upcoming Matches
ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
NZ v AUSMelbourne
ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019
ENG v SACenturion All Fixtures
Team Rankings