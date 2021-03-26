Looking like Badshaah: Shikhar Dhawan Reacts to Yuvraj Singh’s New Look

CRICKETNEXT

In the picture, Yuvraj can be seen redoing his hair where he was sporting straightened hair for the first time.

Former India cricketer Yuvraj Singh is very active on social media and keeps giving his fans sneak peeks into his daily life. Recently, he posted a picture of his new hairstyle on Instagram and this elicited a response from several players. Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Harbhajan Singh have already posted their reaction to this new look.

The former India cricketer, who was in roaring form in the just-concluded Road Safety World Series, posted a photo of himself getting a new hairdo from a stylist. In this picture, Yuvraj can be seen redoing his hair where he was sporting straightened hair for the first time.

This new look came as a surprise for fans and his fellow cricketers. He then posted picture of himself in a red T-shirt sporting his new hairdo with a pair of sunglasses on. In the caption he asked his followers if the new style is a ‘yes’, ‘no’ or a ‘maybe’.

Shikhar Dhawan commented on the picture saying, “Pajhi poore Badshaah lag rahe ho (brother, you’re looking like Badshaah)”.

Ravindra Jadeja wrote: “Yupi pa kya the or kya ho gaye (Yupi brother, what were you and what have you become)”.

Several of Yuvraj’s fans appreciated the new look by giving him a ‘yes’ shout-out and dropping fire and heart emojis.

Meanwhile, Dhawan is involved in India’s series against England. Jadeja is still out with an injury he copped in Australia. He is racing against time to be fit ahead of the Indian Premier League and his presence will be a huge boost for India when they take on New Zealand in the World Test Championship final which will be held at Southampton.

Yuvraj rolled to clock back with his vintage stroke play in the Road Safety World Series as the India Legends squad went on to beat Sri Lanka Legends in the final at Raipur.

