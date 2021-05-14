CRICKETNEXT

Looking To Take India Team Ahead: New Women's Coach Ramesh Powar

After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-National Cricket Academy level 2 coaching course.

  • IANS
  • Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:25 AM IST

Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar, who was appointed Indian women’s head coach on Thursday, said that he would try and take the team forward.

Powar, in his second stint as national women’s coach, replaces another former India cricketer, WV Raman.

“Looking forward to take India women’s cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & BCCI for this opportunity,” tweeted Powar soon after being appointed coach.

In response, the outgoing coach Raman wished him luck. “All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance,” Raman tweeted.

Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Powar to replace Raman.

“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh [junior] interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature,” said a BCCI statement.

Powar, a former off-spinner, will be in charge of the senior women’s team.

The BCCI received over 35 applications for the post.

Powar played two Test matches and 31 ODIs for India.

