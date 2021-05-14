- 2nd Test - 07 - 10 May, 2021Match Ended510/8(147.1) RR 3.47
Looking To Take India Team Ahead: New Women's Coach Ramesh Powar
After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-National Cricket Academy level 2 coaching course.
- IANS
- Updated: May 14, 2021, 10:25 AM IST
Former India cricketer Ramesh Powar, who was appointed Indian women’s head coach on Thursday, said that he would try and take the team forward.
T20 World Cup 2024 to be 20-Team Affair? ICC Wants Game to Go Global: Report
Powar, in his second stint as national women’s coach, replaces another former India cricketer, WV Raman.
“Looking forward to take India women’s cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & BCCI for this opportunity,” tweeted Powar soon after being appointed coach.
Looking forward to take india women’s cricket ahead. Thanks a lot CAC & bcci for this opportunity. https://t.co/mpa7uuocps
— RAMESH POWAR (@imrameshpowar) May 13, 2021
In response, the outgoing coach Raman wished him luck. “All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance,” Raman tweeted.
All the best @imrameshpowar with the @BCCIWomen in this spell.. Look forward to seeing the girls soar under your guidance..
— WV Raman (@wvraman) May 13, 2021
Earlier on Thursday, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) picked Powar to replace Raman.
There Should Not be Any Problem: Madan Lal on Ramesh Powar Working with Mithali Raj
“The three-member Cricket Advisory Committee comprising Sulakshana Naik, Madan Lal and Rudra Pratap Singh [junior] interviewed the applicants and unanimously agreed on Powar’s candidature,” said a BCCI statement.
Powar, a former off-spinner, will be in charge of the senior women’s team.
The BCCI received over 35 applications for the post.
Powar played two Test matches and 31 ODIs for India.
After his playing career, Powar took up cricket coaching and is an ECB level 2 certified coach, and has also attended BCCI-National Cricket Academy level 2 coaching course.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking