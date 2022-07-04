'Looks a Shadow of The Player Who Was Smashing it Against NZ': Bairstow Blasts Century After Criticism From Former England Spinner

Jonny Bairstow appeared to be struggling in front of the Indian pace attack when he came out to bat on Day 2 of the ongoing Edgbaston Test. Bairstow, who came into the match riding on the confidence of an impressive form against New Zealand last month, seemed to have no answer to the swinging deliveries of the visiting bowlers.

His struggle at the crease prompted former English spinner and commentator Graeme Swann to call Bairstow ‘a shadow’ of himself from the Test against New Zealand.

“Jonny Bairstow looks a shadow of the player who was smashing it against New Zealand last week. He wasn’t facing bowling of this standard,” said Swann, who was part of the commentary panel.

In the Nottingham Test against New Zealand last month, Bairstow smashed a hundred in just 77 deliveries to break the record for the second-fastest century in Test cricket history by an England batter.

Bairstow, however, had his fair share of struggle against the Indian team and could get only 12 runs off 47 balls at stumps on the second day of the rescheduled contest.

But on Day 3, Bairstow looked a different player as he went on to score a strokeful hundred. Building crucial partnerships first with captain Ben Stokes and then with Sam Billings, Bairstow scored 106 off 140 balls, paving way for England’s 284-run total in reply to India’s 416.

Mohammed Siraj claimed four wickets in his spell to emerge as the highest wicket in the innings. India’s stand-in skipper Jasprit Bumrah finished with three wickets while Mohammed Shami got two scalps.

Starting with a 132-run lead in the second innings, India were jolted early, losing opener Shubman Gill and Hanuma Vihari cheaply.

However, Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant stabilised the innings after Virat Kohli’s dismissal. The batters added a 50-run partnership in the last session of the day to take India’s score to 125.

The tourists ended the Day 3 with a 257-run lead

India, with two set batters, will look to maximise their lead while the hosts will be hoping to wrap the visitor batters quickly and limit the target.

