'Looks in Fine Fettle': Ravi Shastri Catches up With Mahendra Singh Dhoni in Nottingham During 3rd T20I

Former India head coach Ravi Shastri caught up with legendary skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Sunday during the third T20I match between India and England at Trent Bridge, Nottingham. Dhoni, who is currently on a vacation in the UK, took out some time to watch the final match of the series.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series after winning in Southampton and Birmingham. Dhoni was also present in the stands during the second match at Edgbaston where India registered a 49-run win.

Shastri took to Twitter and wrote, “Great to catch up with the maestro who looks in fine fettle – @msdhoni @SkyCricket @BCCI @ChennaiIPL #ENGvsIND.”



Dhoni also celebrated his 41st birthday in the UK, where India cricketer Rishabh Pant was also present. While, on his birthday eve, he was spotted attending the Wimbledon Quarterfinal match between Rafael Nadal and Taylor Fritz.

After announcing his retirement from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni was last seen in action during the 15th edition of IPL earlier this year. Meanwhile, he has already announced that he will return to play for Chennai next season. Speaking at the toss of CSK’s final game in the 2022 edition of IPL, Dhoni said, “Definitely, because it will be unfair not to say thank you to Chennai. Won’t be nice to do that to CSK fans.”

Recently, Dhoni attended the silver jubilee of the Thiruvallur District Cricket Association (TDCA) as chief guest. During the event, the former India skipper said that cricketers should be proud of representing their district as it is the stepping stone to the higher level.



“It is the first time I am part of a celebration where we are celebrating the success of a district association. I would also like to thank my district cricket association back home (Ranchi). Cricketers should be proud of representing their district. I am proud of the fact that I got the chance to represent my country, but it wouldn’t have happened if I hadn’t played for my district or school,” Dhoni said.

