'Looks Like I'm Now Part of Elite Company': Jemimah Rodrigues Recreates Kohli, Dhoni's Pose; Post Goes Viral

India women cricketer Jemimah Rodrigues, known for her humorous posts, has created a buzz on social media after the batter shared a screenshot of her innings in CWG 2022 semi-finals against England In the picture, Jemimah can be seen stretching her leg back to the crease in order to save herself from a potential stumping. But Jemimah was not alone in the picture. Cricket icons MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli can also be seen, in the collage, performing a similar split during their innings.

Jemimah shared the collage on Twitter and cheekily wrote that she is now a part of “Elite Company.”

“Looks like I’m now part of Elite Company,” read the caption. During the game, Jemimah played a fine unbeaten knock of 31-ball 44.

Looks like I'm now part of Elite Company 🫡 pic.twitter.com/EkLJq7BaZF — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) August 16, 2022

The post went viral in no time and it garnered more than one million likes. Teammate Yastika Bhatia was in awe of Jemimah and commented, “Hehe full split. What can’t Jemi do??”

Hehe full split 😱 what can’t jemi do?? 🤔🤔 — Yastika Bhatia (@YastikaBhatia) August 16, 2022

Fans not only lauded Jemimah for her sense of humour but also praised the 21-year-old batter for displaying sublime skills in recent times.

A user talked about one of Jemimah’s delicate shots and termed it as his ‘favourite shot’. “You are a blessing sister. That shot while making room to hit a drive over cover is my favourite shot. More power to you. Proud of you,” he wrote.

You are a blessing Sister… That shot making room to hit a drive over cover is my favourite shot. More power to you. So proud of you! — Ritesh (@Ritesh87918317) August 16, 2022

Another regarded Jemimah as a “gem of the women’s cricket team” and wrote, “I like how you build your innings with the maturity you have shown over these years. This has always helped our team. It was heart-breaking though after we lost the gold-medal match against Australia. But I hope you will keep doing best for us.”

You are gem of our women's team @JemiRodrigues..i like how you build your innings with much maturity you have shown over these years which always helped our team..it was heartbroken though when we lost the gold medal match against Aussies.but i hopeyou'll keep doing best for us❤️ — Imtiaz_h (@ImtiazH91234013) August 16, 2022

One person appreciated Jemimah’s style of batting and said, “I really love the way you play. You are always active on the field. Your agility, alertness and enthusiasm make your teammates active. Keep it up and have a great future ahead.”

@JemiRodrigues I really love the way you play.. u r always active on the field. Your agility, alertness and enthusiasm makes your teammates active. Keep it up and have a great future ahead. Jai Hind Jai Bharat. — Abhijeet (@Abhijeet80) August 17, 2022

Jemimah is currently featuring in the ‘The Hundred’ as she is representing the Northern Superchargers. She was the event’s highest run-scorer last season after bagging 249 runs in just seven matches.

