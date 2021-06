LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 match 10, June 3 08:30 AM IST

LOR vs BU Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Legends of Rupganj and Brothers Union Dhaka Premier League T20 2021: The 10th match of the Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 tournament will see Legends of Rupganj (LOR) square off against the Brothers Union (BU) on Thursday, June 3. The game will be hosted at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka, scheduled to begin at 08:30 AM IST.

Both LOR and BU drew in their opening fixtures of the tournament and will look to win in the upcoming match. The Rupganj unit are currently placed seventh in the points table, whereas, the Brothers Union are notch below at eighth.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Brothers Union; here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs BU Telecast

Not televised in India.

LOR vs BU Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

LOR vs BU Match Details

The match will be played on Thursday, June 3 at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium, in Mirpur, Dhaka.The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

LOR vs BU captain, vice-captain:

Captain: S Hawlader

Vice-Captain: H Ali

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs BU Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: M Jashimuddin

Batsmen: Shadman Islam, T Imran, J Siddiqi, Sabbir-Rahman

All-rounders: S Gazi, A Babu

Bowlers: S Hawlader, A Hossain, Q Onik, H Ali

LOR vs BU Probable XIs

Legends of Rupganj: S Islam, Shadman Islam, Sabbir Rahman, M Maruf, M Al-Amin Jr, N Islam, S Gazi, A Hossain, Q Onik, N Samad, H Ali

Brothers Union: M Shahzada, S Hawlader, S Sajibm M Khan, H Rahman, A Babu, R Ferdous, J Siddiqi, T Imran, A Kayium, M Jashimuddin

