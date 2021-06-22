LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Prediction All Top Players List: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 22, 01:00 PM IST

LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Legends of Rupganj and Old Dohs Sports Club: Legends of Rupganj will square off against Old Dohs Sports Club in the Relegation League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 22, Tuesday, at 01:00 PM IST at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The two teams will be up against each other for the second time in DPL 2021. However, their last game was abandoned due to rain.

Legends of Rupganj succumbed to a below-average outing in DPL 2021. The franchise failed to pose any threat to the opposition team. Rupganj are languishing at the third last position with just three wins from eleven league matches. Their last match against Partex Sporting Club was washed out due to rain.

Just like Legends of Rupganj, Old Dohs Sports Club also failed to produce consistent performances in the T20 League. They are languishing at the second last position on the points table and have secured just two victories out of eleven matches. Their last match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Old Dohs Sports Club; here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs DOHS Telecast

The Legends of Rupganj vs Old Dohs Sports Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

LOR vs DOHS Live Streaming

The match between LOR vs DOHS is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

LOR vs DOHS Match Details

The match will be played on Tuesday, June 22 at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka. The game will start at 01:00 PM IST.

LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Anisul Islam Emon

Vice-Captain- Mohaminul Khan

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Jaker Ali

Batsmen: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman

All-rounders: Mohaminul Khan, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Asadduzzaman Payel, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Shahid

LOR vs DOHS Probable XIs:

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (c), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Old Dohs Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Mohaminul Khan (c), Mohammad Rakib, Pritom Kumar (wk), AI Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Hamidul Islam, Asadduzzaman Payel

