LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 Match, June 21, 9:30 AM IST Monday

LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Legends of Rupganj and Old Dohs Sports Club: Legends of Rupganj will lock horns with Old Dohs Sports Club in the Relegation League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 21, Monday, at 09:30 AM IST at the Bangabandhu National Stadium, Dhaka.

Legends of Rupganj experienced a below-average ride in the league stage of DPL 2021. Rupganj finished at the third last position on the points table with just three victories from eleven matches. They will head into the match against Old Dohs Sports Club on the back of an abandoned match against Partex Sporting Club.

Old Dohs Sports Club experienced similar fortunes as the Legends of Rupganj. They also succumbed to a torrid outing and are sitting at the second last position with two victories and seven losses. Their last match against Prime Doleshwar Sporting Club was abandoned due to rain.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Old Dohs Sports Club; here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs DOHS Telecast

The Legends of Rupganj vs Old Dohs Sports Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

LOR vs DOHS Live Streaming

The match between LOR vs DOHS is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

LOR vs DOHS Match Details

The match will be played on Monday, June 21 at the Krira Shikkha Protisthan No.3 Ground in Savar. The game will start at 09:30 AM IST.

LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain - Sabbir Rahman

Vice-Captain - Mohaminul Khan

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs DOHS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jaker Ali

Batsmen: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Sabbir Rahman

All-rounders: Mohaminul Khan, Naeem Islam, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Asadduzzaman Payel, Rakibul Hasan, Mohammad Shahid

LOR vs DOHS Probable XIs

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali (wk), Naeem Islam (c), Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Old Dohs Sports Club: Anisul Islam Emon, Rakin Ahmed, Mahmudul Hasan Joy, Rayan Rahman, Mohaminul Khan (c), Mohammad Rakib, Pritom Kumar (wk), AI Islam, Rakibul Hasan, Hamidul Islam, Asadduzzaman Payel

