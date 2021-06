LOR vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs For Today's Dhaka Premier League T20 2021, June 4 08:30 AM IST

LOR vs KSKS Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions For Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity Dhaka Premier League T20 2021:

Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity have been winless in the Dhaka Premier League T20 2021 till now. The two sides are scheduled to meet on Friday, June 4 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar. The match will begin at 08:30 AM IST.

As of now, Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity have played one match and have been on the losing end of it. As a result, they are currently placed at the last spot with no points. Legends of Rupganj on the other hand have played two matches out of which one match has been a draw while in the other, they were on the losing end. Presently, LOR are at the 9th spot of the point table with one point from two matches.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs KSKS Telecast

The match will not be televised in India.

LOR vs KSKS Live Streaming

Select matches of the Dhaka Premier League T20 will be available to livestream on Dsports.

LOR vs KSKS Match Details

The match will be played on Friday, June 4 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No 4 Ground, Savar.The game will start at 08:30 AM IST.

LOR vs KSKS captain, vice-captain:

Captain: Mehidy Hasan Miraz

Vice-Captain: Masum Khan

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs KSKS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Jahurul Islam Ani

Batsmen: Farhad Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Salman Hossain Emon

All-rounders: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Naeem Islam, Masum Khan,

Bowlers: Mohammad Shahid, Al Amin Hossain, Rony Chowdhury

LOR vs KSKS Probable XIs

Legends of Rupganj: Naeem Islam, Jaker Ali Anik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad, Ajmer Ahmed, Muktar Ali, Mehedi Maruf, Sabbir Rahman, Al Amin Hossain, Al Amin Jr, Shamsul Islam

Khelaghar Samaj Kallyan Samity: Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Imtiaz Hossain Chowdhury, Farhad Hossain, Sayed Khaled Hossain, Nur Hossain Saddam, Salman Hossain Emon, Masum Khan, Rony Chowdhury, Jahurul Islam Ani, Sadiqur Rahman, Minhazur Rahman

