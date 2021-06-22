LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 match, June 23, 09:30 AM IST

Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club Dream11, LOR vs PAR Dream11 Latest Update, LOR vs PAR Dream11 Win, LOR vs PAR Dream11 App, LOR vs PAR Dream11 2021, LOR vs PAR Dream11, Dream11 Prediction, Dream11 Picks, LOR vs PAR Dream11 Live Streaming

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Dhaka Premier League 2021 between Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club:

Legends of Rupganj will lock horns with Partex Sporting Club in the Relegation League stage match of the ongoing 2021 edition of the Dhaka Premier League. The game is scheduled to be played on June 23, Wednesday, at 09:30 AM IST at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground. The two teams will be up against each other for the second time in DPL 2021. Their last match saw Rupganj defeating Partex Sporting Clun by 21 runs.

Legends of Rupganj succumbed to a torrid outing in DPL 2021. They failed to produce consistent performance in the competition and thus find themselves sitting at the third last position. However, the team has faired well in the Relegation league as they are placed at the first position in the Relegation standings with eight points. Their last match against Old DOHS Sports Club saw them emerging victorious by six wickets.

Partex Sporting Club, on the other hand, finished the league stage as the wooden spooners after failing to win even a single match. In their first match in the Relegation league, they were defeated by Old DOHS Sports Club by 23 runs.

Ahead of the match between Legends of Rupganj and Partex Sporting Club; here is everything you need to know:

LOR vs PAR Telecast

The Legends of Rupganj vs Partex Sporting Club match will not be broadcasted in India.

LOR vs PAR Live Streaming

The match between LOR vs PAR is available to be streamed live on Dsports.

LOR vs PAR Match Details

The match will be played on Wednesday, June 23 at the Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan No. 3 Ground. The game will start at 09:30 AM IST.

LOR vs PAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Abbas Musa Alve

Vice-Captain- Tasamul Haque

Suggested Playing XI for LOR vs PAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Abbas Musa Alve

Batsmen: Sabbir-Rahman, Hasanuzzaman, Md Al-Amin Jr

All-rounders: Tasamul Haque, Naeem Islam, Mehrab Hossain Johsy, Muktar Ali

Bowlers: Mohammad Shahid, Jubair Hossain, Sunzamul Islam

LOR vs PAR Probable XIs:

Legends of Rupganj: Azmir Ahmed, Pinak Ghosh, Sabbir Rahman, Jaker Ali, Naeem Islam, Sunzamul Islam, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Qazi Onik, Mohammad Shahid, Nabil Samad

Partex Sporting Club: Abbas Musa, Hasanuzzaman, Tasamul Haque, Rajibul Islam, Dhiman Ghosh (wk), Jaynul Islam, Shahbaz Chouhan, Jubair Hossain, Shahadat Hossain, Mehrab Hossain Jnr, Jony Talukdar

