Lord's at Full Capacity for England vs Pakistan ODI, British Government to Monitor Event

The Home of Cricket Lord’s will be at full capacity when Pakistan take on England in the second ODI of the three match series on July 10. The venue will be at maximum capacity as the event will be monitored by the British Government under its ‘Event Research Programme’. As the name suggests, the government is organising this whole thing to ‘gather evidence’ on how crowds can return to live action once Covid subsides.

“The fixture falls before the planned relaxation of Government restrictions on 19 July and MCC has been working closely with ECB, DCMS, Public Health England and Westminster City Council on obtaining the green light to allow more supporters into the Home of Cricket for this match," a press release was quoted as saying.

“The Government’s science-led Events Research Programme is conducting scientific research studies at all events to gather the evidence that will inform how crowds can be returned to live events as safely as possible. The results of studies will be used to help shape policy and future guidelines."

Strict protocols are in place for the crowd who needs to furnish proof of vaccination and a negative RT-PCR Test results at the entrance.

Guy Lavender, Chief Executive & Secretary of MCC, said: “We are heartened to be able to welcome full crowds into Lord’s for the forthcoming encounter between England and Pakistan. To have England men’s first ODI at the Home of Cricket in almost two years and in front of a capacity crowd, will be truly memorable.”

“There has been tremendous work going on behind the scenes and we are grateful to ECB, DCMS, Public Health England and Westminster City Council for their support and cooperation in achieving this outcome.

“We look forward to welcoming cricket fans back to the Home of Cricket, for what will be a full weekend of sport and most importantly with crowds.”

