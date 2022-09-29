Lord's Balcony in Kolkata? Sourav Ganguly Inaugurates Durga Puja Pandal Based on Iconic Cricket Ground

BCCI President Sourav Ganguly inaugurated a Durga Puja pandal in Kolkata that was a replica of the balcony of historic Lord’s cricket ground in England. One of the abiding memories from Ganguly’s storied career was his iconic celebration at the Lord’s balcony, where he removed and flung his jersey in jubilation when India thumped England in the final of a one-day series in what was a thrilling contest.

The ardent devotion during Durga Puja and the obsession for Ganguly are two of the many elements that define and connect West Bengal, particularly Kolkata.

Exclusive | ‘When You Have a Death Bowler Like Bumrah, Batters Offer Him More Respect’

The preparations for the festivities are in full swing and the theme of Garia’s Navo Durga Puja pandal is inspired by the famous Lord’s balcony.

The former India captain officially unveiled the Mitali Sangha community pandal in Garia on Tuesday and waved the Indian flag from the balcony.

Twenty years ago, two young Indian batters – Mohammad Kaif and Yuvraj Singh – fought put up a strong fight and overcame all odds to complete what at one stage seemed an impossible chase in the final.

In chase of a mammoth 326, India were off to a flying start with openers Ganguly and Virender Sehwag bringing up the 100-run partnership in less than 13 overs. However, a disastrous collapse saw India slip to 146 for 5 at one stage.

The visitors had two youngsters – Yuvraj and Kaif – in the middle. With a pile of runs to score and no experienced batters left, England were on top. But what happened next is part of cricket folklore.

Yuvraj and Kaif weathered the storm and consolidated India’s position. However, with Yuvraj’s dismissal, the match was again poised evenly.

Kaif battled through and scampered through for a second run in the last over of the match, guiding India to a memorable win.

Jasprit Bumrah’s Injury Trouble: A Timeline of Events

Soon, a jubilant Ganguly took off his jersey and began swinging it in wild celebrations from the Lord’s balcony. It was a sight that was seemingly in response to former England allrounder Andrew Flintoff’s antics at the Wankhede Stadium.

The Durga puja pandal modelled on the lines of Lord’s balcony certainly took the fans on a trip down memory lane.

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here