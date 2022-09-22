'Lord's Game is Very Special,' Says Harmanpreet Kaur Ahead of Jhulan Goswami's Farewell Match

India skipper Harmanpreet Kaur stated that the third and last ODI against England on Saturday (September 24) will be a special and emotional one for the team as veteran cricketer Jhulan Goswami will be drawing a line to her illustrious 20-year-long international cricket career.

“The Lord’s game is very special for us because it’s Jhulan’s retirement and we wanted to enjoy that game without any pressure and I’m really happy that we were able to win today and now we can just have fun in that game,” Kaur said.

“It’s very important because that will be her last game. It will be a very emotional moment for all of us and we definitely want to win that game,” she added.

The women in blue have already sealed the three-match series with two wins and will be looking forward to continue their winning momentum in the third match as well. It will be the two teams’ first meeting at Lord’s since the closely-contested 2017 World Cup final that England won.

Kaur mentioned that now when the team has sealed the series therefore they will look to win the third match as well but moreover would look to have fun.

“When you win the first game, the second game is always important and we always try to finish that game as a winning side and today also we were looking at that only because we don’t want to carry any extra pressure on ourselves going to Lord’s

“Moreover after winning the series, now we just want to have fun because I know it’s the last game for her. We will definitely look to win that game but moreover we will just go and have fun there,” she said.

Goswami was Kaur’s captain when the latter made her debut in international cricket in 2009. And now when Kaur is the captain, she feels that the players who’ve played alongside her over the years have learnt a lot from her, and the current fast bowlers have also learnt quite a lot from Goswami’s expertise.

“She’s someone who has taught us a lot,” Kaur said.

“When I debuted she was a leader and I learned a lot from her and now our young bowlers, like Renuka [Singh] and Meghna Singh… they are also learning from her. They are learning how she bowls and getting that rhythm from her. She’s been a great inspiration for all of us and we’ve learned a lot from her,” she added.

Goswami’s journey has been phenomenal as she will walk away from the sport having played 12 Tests and 68 T20Is, and Saturday’s game will be her 204th ODI appearance. In all these years she has scalped 253 wickets in the 50-over format which makes her the best in women’s cricket, with Shabnim Ismail a distant second on the list with 191 scalps.

