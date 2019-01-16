Home Zestmoney Moments of the match News Columnists Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP

Lord's Gets New Stands Permission to Increase Capacity

Reuters | Updated: January 16, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Lord's Gets New Stands Permission to Increase Capacity

(Image: Reuters)

Loading...
Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC) has been granted permission to construct two new stands at Lord's to replace the existing Compton and Edrich stands and increase the stadium's capacity to 31,000, it said on Wednesday.

The new three-tier stands, to be built at the stadium's Nursery End, will cost 50 million pounds ($64.37 million).

The redeveloped stands will improve sightlines for spectators and offer other amenities, such as integrated catering, wheelchair accessible spaces, and lift access to all levels, the MCC said.

Construction will begin on Aug. 24 after England's second Ashes test against Australia and the new seats will be ready for use in 2020, the MCC said in a statement, adding that the fully fitted-out facilities would be completed by 2021.

"We are excited to be commencing another transformational development at Lord's and, by raising the capacity to 31,000 we will be able to welcome more spectators to enjoy matches at the largest cricket ground in the country," MCC chief executive and secretary Guy Lavender said.

The MCC's members will be asked to approve the plans at the club's annual general meeting in May 2019.
londonLord's Cricket GroundMarylebone Cricket Clubmccnew Lord's stands
First Published: January 16, 2019, 4:37 PM IST
Loading...

Related Story

Also Watch

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5007 116
2 South Africa 4280 110
3 England 5310 108
4 New Zealand 3213 107
5 Australia 4143 101
FULL Ranking
Loading...