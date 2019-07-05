Lord's ODI Records: Pakistan, Bangladesh Eye Big Runs at ‘Home of Cricket’

Pakistan and Bangladesh face off in an ICC World Cup 2019 group stage encounter at Lord’s on Friday (July 4) that is sure to be an intense affair between two.
Sarfaraz Ahmed's side have a near-impossible task of trying to topple New Zealand by net run-rate, needing to beat Bangladesh by well over 300 runs.
Masrafe Mortaza's side have a decent showing in this tournament and pushed India to the brink before falling short in Birmingham.
The 'Home of Cricket' is one of the two famous cricket grounds in London. It hosted its first ODI in August 1972 when England clashed with Australia.
It has a capacity of 28000 and will host a total of 5 matches in the ICC World Cup 2019 including the final.
The venue has witnessed 10 300-plus scores with the highest team total being England’s 334 for 4 against India in the 1975 World Cup.
Vivian Richard’s famous unbeaten 138 off 157 deliveries is the 1979 World Cup Final against England is the highest individual score at Lord’s.
The venue has witnessed three double-century partnerships with 226 between Andrew Strauss and Andrew Flintoff – against the West Indies in 2004 – the highest.
Marcus Trescothick has the highest run aggregate at the ground in ODI cricket. He had scored 595 runs in 13 innings at an average of 49.58 including three hundreds.
Vivian Richards scored 524 runs in just 9 innings at Lord’s at a stunning average of 87.33 and strike rate of 90.34.
There have been 10 five-wicket hauls at Lord’s, including one from Australia’s Jason Behrendorff in the previous game.
Daniel Vettori’s 5-30 in 9.2 overs against West Indies in the NatWest Series Final in 2004 the best bowling figures at the venue.
Darren Gough had an exceptional record with the ball at Lord’s. He picked 27 wickets in 15 innings at an average of 22.7 and strike rate of 30.4.
Brett Lee and Andrew Flintoff also had excellent records at Lord’s taking 18 wickets each at 16.22 and 17 apiece respectively.
