starts in
days hours mins

fixtures

All matches

Match 30:PAK VS SA

upcoming
PAK PAK
SA SA

Lord's

Sun, 23 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 31:BAN VS AFG

upcoming
BAN BAN
AFG AFG

Rose Bowl, Southampton

Mon, 24 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 32:ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Lord's

Tue, 25 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Match 33:NZ VS PAK

upcoming
NZ NZ
PAK PAK

Birmingham

Wed, 26 Jun, 2019 15:00 IST

Lord’s Pitch Report: Plenty For Bowlers & Batsmen at Lord’s

Cricketnext Staff |June 23, 2019, 7:25 AM IST
Lord’s Pitch Report: Plenty For Bowlers & Batsmen at Lord’s

As the 2019 ICC World Cup gets into its second half, the tournament will see the debut of the iconic Lord's Cricket Ground as a venue, when it plays host to the clash between Pakistan and South Africa on Sunday, June 23.

There are many quirks about this historical cricket ground, most notably, the slope, which is often used by bowlers to their advantage in matches. Seam bowlers are said to be more effective from the Pavilion end, while bowlers who use swing as their strength have traditionally done better from the Nursery End.

But the gradient of the slope aside, what is said about the Lord’s pitch is not just true for the iconic venue but for many other grounds in England – if you win the toss, look up before you look down. If the sun is out and the conditions are dry, the Lord’s wicket is a belter to bat on first. But if conditions are overcast, the pitch may well assist the pace bowlers first.

The pitch, thus, has something in it for both the bowlers and the batsmen. It does tend to assist the spinners in the latter part of the match, which means the likes of Shadab Khan or Imran Tahir might be called into action, depending on who bats first.​

icc world cup 2019Lord's Cricket GroundLord’s Pitch Reportpakistanpakistan vs South AfricaSouth Africa

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 30 ODI | Sun, 23 Jun, 2019

SA v PAK
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 31 ODI | Mon, 24 Jun, 2019

AFG v BAN
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 32 ODI | Tue, 25 Jun, 2019

AUS v ENG
Lord's

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 33 ODI | Wed, 26 Jun, 2019

PAK v NZ
Birmingham All Fixtures

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
NZ
6 5 0 1 11 +1.30
2
AUS
6 5 1 0 10 +0.84
3
IND
5 4 0 1 9 +0.80
4
ENG
6 4 2 0 8 +1.45
5
SL
6 2 2 2 6 -1.11
6
BAN
6 2 3 1 5 -0.40
7
WI
6 1 4 1 3 +0.19
8
SA
6 1 4 1 3 -0.19
9
PAK
5 1 3 1 3 -1.93
10
AFG
6 0 6 0 0 -1.71

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5720 124
2 India 5990 122
3 New Zealand 4121 114
4 South Africa 4647 111
5 Australia 4805 109
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more