Lord’s Pitch Report: Plenty in it For Bowlers as Lord’s Gets Set for England’s Clash Against Australia

Cricketnext Staff |June 25, 2019, 7:47 AM IST
With 2019 ICC World Cup well into its business end, the home of cricket or the headquarters as they call it, Lord’s will play host to yet another chapter in one of the oldest rivalries in the sport when hosts England take on the defending champions Australia.

Images coming through a day before the match shows that the 22-yards in the centre, which will be a topic of hot discussion, is likely to assist the faster bowlers as there is a healthy green cover.

All that might change if the captains want it rolled off or chopped off, but given the fact that it is one of the few fresher pitches left in the tournament, the bowlers can expect some help.

The likes of Mitchell Starc and Jofra Archer will get tougher to deal with if they find any help of the surface.

There are many quirks about this historical cricket ground, most notably, the slope, which is often used by bowlers to their advantage in matches. Seam bowlers are said to be more effective from the Pavilion end, while bowlers who use swing as their strength have traditionally done better from the Nursery End.

But the gradient of the slope aside, what is said about the Lord’s pitch is not just true for the iconic venue but for many other grounds in England – if you win the toss, look up before you look down. If the sun is out and the conditions are dry, the Lord’s wicket is a belter to bat on first. But if conditions are overcast, the pitch may well assist the pace bowlers first.

