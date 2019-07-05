starts in
Lords Pitch Report: Teams Will Fancy Batting First With Pitch Likely To Assist Spin At Lords

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2019, 7:36 AM IST
Pakistan are all set to take on Bangladesh in a dead-rubber encounter at the Home of Cricket i.e. Lord's in London on Saturday (July 4). This is going to be the fourth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

The highest total registered at the venue so far in the tournament is 307/8 which was registered by Pakistan in their clash against South Africa. The fast bowlers relish bowling here, ask Mitchell Starc who got a fifer in the last game here.

With no rains expected, the weather is expected to be partly sunny. Hence there might be something for the spinners like Imad Wasim and Shakib Al Hasan. Teams batting first have won all the three games so far and the tradition is likely to continue for whoever wins the toss.

With the qualification scenario for the semis almost impossible, both teams will be vouching for the fifth position on the points table. Both the teams had their games washed out against Sri Lanka where they would have fancied their chances.

The last time both these teams came face-to-face was in the Asia Cup where Bangladesh defeated them by 37 runs in an interesting battle at Abu Dhabi. Hence, Pakistan will also have that in mind as they step into the field.

