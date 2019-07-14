starts in
Lords Pitch Report: Teams Will Look To Bat First As Pitch Likely To Assist Spinners

Cricketnext Staff |July 14, 2019, 7:39 AM IST
Lords Pitch Report: Teams Will Look To Bat First As Pitch Likely To Assist Spinners

England are all set to take on New Zealand in the World Cup final in what is expected to be the most anticipated encounter at the Home of Cricket i.e. Lord's in London on Sunday (July 14). This is going to be the fifth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.

The highest total registered at the venue so far in the tournament is 315/9 which was registered by Pakistan in their clash against England. The fast bowlers relish bowling here, ask Mitchell Starc or Shaheen Afridi who got fifers here.

With no rains expected, the weather is expected to be cloudy but is expected to get brighter as the day progresses. Hence there might be something for the spinners like Adil Rashid and Mitchell Santner. Teams batting first have won all the four games so far and hence the toss is expected to be crucial.

Both the teams are coming off some splendid victories in the semifinals. While New Zealand defeated table toppers India in a nail biting semi-final, England crushed heavyweights Australia in a one sided victory. The last time both these teams came face-to-face was at Riverside Ground where England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs.

The Black Caps will be looking forward to avenge the same and put their best foot forward in the final unlike the 2015 edition. As for England, everything in London will come to a standstill as the hosts gear up for the biggest day of their lives.

Cricket World Cup Points Table
Pos Team P W L T/NR PTS NRR
1
IND
9 7 1 1 15 +0.80
2
AUS
9 7 2 0 14 +0.86
3
ENG
9 6 3 0 12 +1.15
4
NZ
9 5 3 1 11 +0.17
5
PAK
9 5 3 1 11 -0.43
6
SL
9 3 4 2 8 -0.91
7
SA
9 3 5 1 7 -0.03
8
BAN
9 3 5 1 7 -0.41
9
WI
9 2 6 1 5 -0.22
10
AFG
9 0 9 0 0 -1.32

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
see more