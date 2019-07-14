England are all set to take on New Zealand in the World Cup final in what is expected to be the most anticipated encounter at the Home of Cricket i.e. Lord's in London on Sunday (July 14). This is going to be the fifth ICC 2019 World Cup game at the venue.
The highest total registered at the venue so far in the tournament is 315/9 which was registered by Pakistan in their clash against England. The fast bowlers relish bowling here, ask Mitchell Starc or Shaheen Afridi who got fifers here.
With no rains expected, the weather is expected to be cloudy but is expected to get brighter as the day progresses. Hence there might be something for the spinners like Adil Rashid and Mitchell Santner. Teams batting first have won all the four games so far and hence the toss is expected to be crucial.
Both the teams are coming off some splendid victories in the semifinals. While New Zealand defeated table toppers India in a nail biting semi-final, England crushed heavyweights Australia in a one sided victory. The last time both these teams came face-to-face was at Riverside Ground where England defeated New Zealand by 119 runs.
The Black Caps will be looking forward to avenge the same and put their best foot forward in the final unlike the 2015 edition. As for England, everything in London will come to a standstill as the hosts gear up for the biggest day of their lives.
Lords Pitch Report: Teams Will Look To Bat First As Pitch Likely To Assist Spinners
