Lord's Cricket Ground is Lush-green Ahead of Second Test Match Between India and England

After the rain interrupted the game during the first match, England and India are gearing up for their clash in the second Test match, starting from August 12 at the iconic Lord’s Cricket Stadium in London. The result of the first match was drawn, therefore the series stands at 0-0 as of now. The Iconic Lords’ Cricket Stadium is regarded as the Mecca of Cricket, therefore, winning here will be a milestone in itself. Hence, both teams are raring to register their first win in the five-match Test series.

As per the sight of the Lord’s Test cricket track, it is expected that the fast bowlers will have a party as the pitch is wearing a green sheet. On Tuesday, August 10, renowned sports journalist Elizabeth Ammon shared a glimpse of the Lord’s track via her Twitter account. A couple of days before the battle, the pitch appeared to be inlush-green surface, therefore, it will provide a lot of movement for the fast bowlers.

There’s your Lord’s pitch two days out. It’s 22 yards of grass. What do you want from me? pic.twitter.com/ji4zr7eTUM— Elizabeth Ammon (@legsidelizzy) August 10, 2021

One can expect some shaves on the surface before the match commences. It’s quite certain that the fast bowlers of either side will have a crucial role to play in the second Test match. While for the batters, they will have to work hard to get runs on the lush-green surface.

ALSO READ: Jasprit Bumrah’s Cryptic Note Goes Viral

From the World Test Championship (final) to the ongoing Test series, the weather has troubled a lot and created hurdles. Pitch conditions also need to be factored in by both sides before they decide their playing XI. Earlier this year, when England traveled to India, pitch conditions created headlines. Where Englishmen struggled with spin-friendly conditions, the Men In Blue walked away with a 3-1 series win. It looks like England will return the favour with their green-top pitches. Even during the first Test match, the Trent Bridge track also had a lot for fast bowlers.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here