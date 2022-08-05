"Loss Against Pakistan Caused A Lot of Damage To India", Claims Former Pakistan Captain

Former Pakistan skipper Rashid Latif believes that India’s 10-wicket loss to Pakistan in 2021 T20 World cup has done ‘a lot of damage’ to the men in blue.

India are set to take on Pakistan in the much-awaited 2022 Asia Cup clash on August 28. After that, India will be seen in action in ICC T20 World Cup 2022. Ahead of both the tournaments, the Indian team has adopted an aggressive approach of batting. However, Latif believes that India are trying to recover from last World Cup’s clash against Pakistan.

“I don’t think the World Cup would be in their (India’s) mind. They are taking it series by series, it’s worth noting that teams are changing with every series. Their focus will be on the Asia Cup. The loss against Pakistan caused a lot of damage to the Indian team, so they are trying to recover from it,” Latif said on his official YouTube channel ‘Caught Behind’.

India and Pakistan match has always been one of the most crucial and nail-biting ones. Latif mentioned that India would wish to win Asia Cup and if all the players will be available for India then they can be favourites in the tournament.

He said, “You can play as many series as you want, but the match between India and Pakistan remains very important. I believe the Indian team, the board, the management will pay significant attention to the match against Pakistan in the Asia Cup. They would want to win the Asia Cup, and if all the players are available for India, they can be favourites.”

The former Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter also said that India have dominated the games played between the two arch-rivals in the past, however, last year’s massive defeat would give Babar-Azam led side a lot of confidence wherein they would like to build pressure on Rohit Sharma-led side.

“The conditions in the UAE suit them. India will give their all in the game against Pakistan. They have dominated the clashes between both sides in the past 20 years, but Pakistan did win by 10 wickets in their last game. So the planning will go into it,” concluded Latif.

Pakistan had reached last year World Cups semi-finals but eventually lost it to Australia. Therefore, they would also be looking ahead to play their best game in Asia Cup.

