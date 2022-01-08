‘Loss to India at Home Hurt the Team, Dented Egos’: Former Australia Head Coach Reveals

India defeating Australia in the tour of 2020-21 was no less than a typical Bollywood movie. The series began with the Adelaide debacle – the famous 36 all-out – after which Virat Kohli returned home and pundits wrote off the visitors completely. But things began to change once Ajinkya Rahane took charge of the team and India thumped the Aussies in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

There was no looking back for the Indians after that heroic comeback. The contingent was so charged up that even multiple injuries couldn’t dent their confidence. If the seniors were out, the fresh blood took the opportunity and excelled. Riding on some superb knocks, the visitors drew the Sydney and ended the tour by conquering the Australian fortress – Gabba.

After a 2-1 defeat, Australia head coach Justin Langer admitted that ‘never ever underestimate the Indians’. Speaking about the same, former coach John Buchanan has stated that the loss pinched the Aussies so hard that it inspired the side to clinch their first-ever T20 World Cup in 2021.

Speaking with The Telegraph, Buchanan said back-to-back series losses to India at home acted as a wake-up call for the Aussies.

“There’s little doubt that the loss to India at home hurt the team, dented egos and threatened positions of players and support staff,” Buchanan told The Telegraph.

“But turning a team around takes time, and it takes some painful lessons as well. Talking with Justin (Langer) after the T20 World Cup, he was almost more thrilled about the planning and preparation that went into the tournament than winning the tournament itself. He also felt that they were really well prepared for the Ashes, which is on show now,” he added.

After the T20 world Cup victory, the Aussies are currently enjoying a 3-0 lead in the ongoing Ashes Down Under. They have retained the urn after defeating the visitors in the Boxing Day Test and eyeing another clinical win in Sydney. Buchanan termed England’s performance ‘woeful’ and underlined the areas of concern.

“England have been woeful, although a quick look at their results in the longest format over the past two-three years will reveal that they are not a good side. They rely heavily on (Joe) Root, (Ben) Stokes, (James) Anderson and (Stuart) Broad. They have no opening combination with a fragile middle order, and so choose (Jos) Buttler and (Jonny) Bairstow rather than (Ben) Foakes who is the best wicketkeeper,” Buchanan added.

