Lost a Bit of Focus After I Was Hit on The Head: Prithvi Shaw

Immediately after his neck protector was dislodged as he copped a brutal blow on his helmet while ducking a short delivery from Sri Lanka pacer Dushmanta Chameera, an on-song India opener Prithvi Shaw ended up losing his wicket in the following over.

Shaw was in destructive touch, belting 43 runs off 24 deliveries, an innings that featured nine fours. But the blow resulted in him losing his focus and perished while attempting a slog off Dhananjaya de Silva.

The youngster admitted he was disappointed at his shot but did said the blow did impact his concentration. “I was disappointed with the shot when I got out. I lost a bit of focus after I was hit on the head," Shaw said during the post-match presentation after collecting his player-of-the-match award.

Shaw though allayed fears of an injury saying there’s pain but he’s feeling better. “It’s fine now, a bit of pain but it’s okay," he said.

When asked India coach Rahul Dravid told him anything specific, he replied in negative and said he went with his instinct unleashing the brutal assault on hapless Sri Lankan bowlers.

“Rahul sir didn’t say anything when I went in. I went with my instinct and was looking for boundaries. As a batsman, I try to keep the scoreboard ticking. The pitch was good in the first innings and it got better in the second innings. And I like facing fast bowlers," he said.

Sri Lanka, who opted to bat first, posted a decent 262/9. However, India chased down the target inside 37 overs for a seven-wicket win to take 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka praised Indian bowlers for keeping them on their toes with their variations. “We started well but Indian bowlers varied the pace well. Our batsmen couldn’t get the rhythm going. The way Indian players played, they’re very aggressive. We all know how good they are but our bowlers need to improve. We need to execute our plans well," Shanaka said.

The second ODI will also be played at the same venue on Tuesday.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here