'Lost a Magnificent Singer of Our Times': Virat Kohli, Yuvraj, Sehwag, Others Mourn Shocking Demise of Singer KK

The Indian cricket fraternity mourned the shocking demise of singer Krishnaumar Kunnath, famously known as KK. He passed following a performance at a concert on Tuesday evening in Kolkata, where he sang for almost an hour. He was 53.

KK was in the city to perform at a function in Nazrul Manch organised by the Gurudas College. It has been learnt that KK felt sick while he was performing. After returning to his hotel, the singer complained of uneasiness following which he was rushed to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brought dead.

Meanwhile, people on social media condoled the death of KK. The likes of Virat Kohli, Virender Sehwag, Yuvraj Singh, VVS Laxman, and Anil Kumble took to Twitter and expressed grief.

“Lost a magnificent singer of our times and so suddenly. Condolences to his family and close ones. #KK,” tweeted Virat Kohli.

“Tragic to hear about the passing away of KK after falling ill while performing in Kolkata. Another reminder of how fragile life is. Condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti,” tweeted Virender Sehwag.

Former India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh took to Twitter and wrote, “Life is so uncertain and fragile! Sad news about the tragic passing away of KK. May god grant strength to his family to bear with this loss. Om Shanti.”

Former India batter and NCA chief VVS Laxman wrote, “Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. Om Shanti.”

Saddened by the untimely demise of a wonderful Singer, KK. He will live on through his music.

“Deeply saddened by the passing of KK. Condolences to his family and friends,” tweeted former India captain and head coach Anil Kumble.

Here are some other reactions:

Saddened to hear about the sudden demise of KK. Life is so fragile! May his soul rest in peace. #KK #RIP — Vinay Kumar R (@Vinay_Kumar_R) June 1, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about KK’s untimely demise. Pal…yaad aayenge woh pal. It’s been such a dreadful year…too many good people gone too soon. May your soul R.I.P.

You’ll continue to live in our hearts through your songs…forever. — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) June 1, 2022

Absolutely shocked, this is such a tragic loss. Your songs will forever remain in our hearts, you are a Legend. Gone too soon KK..

More strength to the loved ones! Om Shanti 🙏 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) June 1, 2022

Woke up to the tragic news of KK’s passing away. May his soul rest in peace and his loved ones get the strength to deal with the loss. — cheteshwar pujara (@cheteshwar1) June 1, 2022

Absolutely saddened by the passing away of KK. What a lovely singer he was!

Sang every composition optimally, which made us hum his songs long after hearing them.

Aankhon mein teri ajab si ajab si adaa hai.. 😔

RIP KK. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) June 1, 2022

“Hum Rahe Ya Na Rahe Kal

Kal Yaad Aayenge Yeh Pal” 💔

Heartbreaking to know that KK is no more. Thoughts and prayers with his family and friends 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jwgwvyPETd — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) June 1, 2022

KK, known as a versatile singer, has recorded songs in Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi and Bengali, among other languages.

