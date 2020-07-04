Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Innings Break

ST. LUCIA BLAST, 2020 Super Four - Match 3, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 04 July, 2020

1ST INN

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters *

88/3 (10.0)

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters
v/s
South Castries Lions
South Castries Lions

Gros Islet Cannon Blasters elected to bat

Lost Count of the Team Meetings Held to Discuss Sachin Tendulkar: Nasser Hussain

PTI |July 4, 2020, 9:29 PM IST
Former England captain Nasser Hussain on Saturday said Sachin Tendulkar and his "magnificent technique" would force his team to have many meetings merely to discuss strategy to dismiss the Indian batting great.

Tendulkar dominated Indian cricket for over two decades before retiring in 2013 as the holder of many batting records, including highest run-getter in Test and ODI format and most number of international centuries.

"Overall when I talk about all-time batsmen, Sachin Tendulkar had a magnificent technique. When I was England skipper, I cannot remember how many team meetings we used to have just to discuss how to get Tendulkar out," Hussain recalled.

He was speaking to Ian Bishop and Elma Smit in the latest episode of ICC podcast titled 'Cricket Inside Out'.

Hussain added, "For me, the technique is getting runs in all parts of the world, and I like someone who plays with soft hands and lets the ball come to him.

"Kane Williamson for me has a very good technique in the current era, he plays the ball late with soft hands.

"As a result of T20 cricket, players in the modern game play with hard hands, Williamson can play all three formats and can adapt his game to each."

Bishop also said that Tendulkar was the most difficult batsman he ever bowled to in his career.

"Sachin Tendulkar is one of the most difficult batsmen to whom I have bowled in my career. He always used to hit in the straight lines," Bishop said. PTI AH AH

