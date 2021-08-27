‘Lost His Mind’: Michael Vaughan Comes Down Heavily on Cheteshwar Pujara

The first two days of the third Test at Leeds have been nothing short of harrowing for the Indian team. After winning the toss, captain Virat Kohli elected to bat first, but India’s formidable batting line-up collapsed at just 78 runs. James Anderson swung the ball, sending Kl Rahul, Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara back to the pavilion in the first 45 minutes of the game.

Such a performance was always going to elicit plenty of questions and criticism. Former England captain Michael Vaughan has come down heavily on Cheteshwar Pujara as he believes that the right-hander is not looking to win the match but to merely survive. Vaughan went on to state that the right-handed batsman seems to have lost both his mind, as well as his technique, adding Pujara looked all at sea.

“Looks to me like he is playing purely for survival. And Jimmy found the outside edge of Pujara. And then it’s just pressure. The ball was swinging around nicely,” Vaughan said on BBC.

The former England captain added that the Indian side was stuck at the crease and never looked to make things happen. Vaughan believed that India did not show any desperation to turn the day into a good one. England, on the other hand, he said, looked hungrier and more wanting to make things happen for the side.

After bundling out India for 78, England powered on in their first innings courtesy of another top century by Joe Root. The Englishmen ended day 2 at 423 for 8, leading India by a whopping 345 runs. The Indian batting unit will have to do the impossible even if they have to stay afloat and drag the match to the fifth day.

