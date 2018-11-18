Lost Second Test in the First Innings, Says Sri Lanka Coach After England Seal Series

Loading...
"If you remember this game, I think we lost it in the first innings. When we took nine wickets - the last wicket put on 60, and the way they made runs was disappointing. In the second innings there, were times where we were in the game and we let them off the hook.
“There was no pressure. Those are the things that are key for us, to win consistently away from home, or at home. Those are the things we need to discuss," Hathurusingha said after the conclusion of the second Test in Pallekele.
The loss in the second Test at Kandy meant that England have sealed the series, thus making the final Test a dead rubber. Hathurusingha conceded that England were the better side but that both games were close and could have gone either way.
"We're looking at the bigger picture. This is the first series we lost this year. We won against South Africa 2-0. In these two games, there were very close games. We had the opportunity to win both games at times. England played better cricket than us. We have to accept that.
“We have to learn from these mistakes. I think those mistakes we can easily correct. It's about certain decisions. The skill is still there - that's what I'm banking on. That's the hope that I have with this team.
The coach also confirmed that Akila Dananjaya will miss the final Test as he has to go to Brisbane for an official bowling action assessment.
Dananjaya was reported for a suspect action during the first Test at Galle and must undergo the required Tests within 14 days.
"Unfortunately he's not available, because he has to go and do the testing within 14 days. He's going to Brisbane on the 20th or something, to do the test on the 23rd, so he's not available," he said.
The final Test of the series will take place at the SSC Colombo from November 23.
Akila Dananjayabowling action assessmentChandika HathurusinghaEngland vs Sri Lankagallepallekele testSri Lanka vs EnglandTrevor Bayliss
First Published: November 18, 2018, 6:41 PM IST