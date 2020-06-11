Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Lot of Cricketers With Good Technique Haven’t Dealt With Mental Pressure & Have Fallen Off: Muralidharan

Former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralidharan is undoubtedly the best spinner world has ever seen, and his records in Tests and ODIs are a testimony to this fact. But it always wasn't smooth riding for the Islander. He faced his share of problems throughout the career, but came back stronger because, he feels he was mentally strong.

Cricketnext Staff |June 11, 2020, 5:09 PM IST
Former Sri Lanka bowler Muttiah Muralitharan is undoubtedly the best spinner world has ever seen, and his records in Tests and ODIs are a testimony to this fact. But it always wasn't smooth riding for the Islander. He faced his share of problems throughout the career, but came back stronger because, he feels he was mentally strong.

In a chat on Star Sports Tamil, Murali, as he is fondly known, talked about the mental aspect of the game. He said, “In any game, 90 per cent of the work is to be tactically and mentally fit. Only then can you play. When you are young, you won’t immediately think about that (being mentally fit) because of your interest and love for the game.

"Automatically, without being told, you’ll think about what to do and do it. But when you get into the professional level, it’s totally a mental game because of the pressure. A lot of cricketers who have good technique and haven’t dealt with this pressure, have fallen off. So, the mental aspect is more important in any sport, not just cricket.”

“The mind is the most important in professional sport. While one can practice & train hard and hone one’s technical skills, it’s critcal to keep working to become strong in the mind. For there will be failures, one may fail to play a shot he always backs himself to, one may not be able to bowl a ball he usually delivers, but if you keep persevering at it and keep practicing don’t give up and importantly keep believing that you can do it – definitely you will succeed."

He remembered the time when he was facing issues with his action, and how he even contemplated becoming a leg-spinner. Here he talked about having a Plan B, since Plan A might now always work.

“I used to bowl leg spin also when I was young, so I thought in case I went for tests on my action and then it doesn’t work, I’d become a leg spinner. As for everything, even when you play cricket you should have plan A & plan B. You can’t just stick to one plan. Same with any sport.

"Anyday you can face a failure in your life or sport, failure is guaranteed, you will need to think about it and take it positively and move on saying tomorrow is another day.”

