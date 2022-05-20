'Lot of Players Have Been Waiting For it': South Africa's Laura Wolvaardt on Women's IPL

South Africa batter Laura Wolvaardt reckons that once the Women’s IPL becomes a reality, it will not only be good for the Indian team but also for the game in general. Wolvaardt will be turning out for Velocity in the 2022 Women’s T20 Challenge that starts from Monday.

“I think the Women’s IPL next year would be incredible,” Wolvaardt was quoted as saying by NDTV. “Obviously, it is something a lot of players have been waiting for it for a long time. It would be really good for the game. India are such a strong side and they have put on performances again and again so very excited for them to have their own league and I hope it works out. It would be incredible to be a part of it.”

The BCCI is expected to give the much-awaited Women’s IPL its green signal later this year and in all likeliness, the tournament will get underway from next year.

Wolvaardt had an impressive ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 where she scored 433 runs in eight innings at an average of 54.12. She struck five-centuries including a best of 90. The 23-year-old top-order batter will be playing under the captaincy of India allrounder Deepti Sharma in Velocity.

“I am very excited to be playing for Velocity in the Women’s T20 Challenge. It is a short tournament but I think it will be loads of fun. I am really excited to spend some time with the team and get to know everyone. I am very honoured and privileged to be a part of it. I think the games would be very exciting,” Wolvaardt said.

The youngster also had words of praise for India veteran Mithali Raj who for the first time won’t be taking part in the Women’s T20 Challenge. Mithali used to lead Velocity in the previous editions of the exhibition event.

“Yes, I was looking forward to playing with her (Mithali) and learning from her. Obviously, I think overall she has had an incredible impact on the women’s game and she has helped develop the game. In India, I think she is a national hero and to be able to play with her would have been very awesome. But there are lots of other players in the team and I am looking forward to playing with them,” Wolvaardt said.

