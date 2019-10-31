Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

5th Place Play off: SCO VS OMA

upcoming
SCO SCO
OMA OMA

Dubai

31 Oct, 201915:40 IST

1st T20I: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Christchurch HO

01 Nov, 201906:30 IST

3rd T20I: AUS VS SL

upcoming
AUS AUS
SL SL

Melbourne

01 Nov, 201913:40 IST

1st Semi-Final: IRE VS NED

upcoming
IRE IRE
NED NED

Dubai

01 Nov, 201915:40 IST

Love of People Makes You Grateful: Sourav Ganguly

Ganguly and Dravid met at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where they discussed the roadmap to revive the NCA.

IANS |October 31, 2019, 10:03 AM IST
Love of People Makes You Grateful: Sourav Ganguly

Newly-appointed BCCI President Sourav Ganguly is overwhelmed by the love his fans have bestowed upon him and has in return expressed his gratitude.

On Wednesday, Ganguly was in the Karnataka capital where he met his former teammate and current head of the National Cricket Academy (NCA) Rahul Dravid.

"At the check in airport of Bangalore...love of people makes u feel so grateful (sic)," Ganguly shared a picture of him on Twitter standing at the check-in of the city airport and can be seen surrounded by people.

Ganguly and Dravid met at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium where they discussed the roadmap to revive the NCA.

It is also reported that the BCCI chief, along with other officials of the board, also visited the proposed site for the new NCA building in the city.

The former Indian skipper has been on the go ever since his appointment as the BCCI President. Within his first week of appointment, he convinced skipper Virat Kohli for the Day-Night Test following which he persuaded the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) to turn the second Test on their upcoming tour to India a pink-ball affair.

The 47-year-old has already stated that he will make sure that the domestic structure in Indian cricket improves and for that, he has also started taking different measures.

Off The Fieldsourav ganguly

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 5th Place Play off T20 | Thu, 31 Oct, 2019

OMA v SCO
Dubai

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Christchurch HO

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

SL v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Semi-Final T20 | Fri, 01 Nov, 2019

NED v IRE
Dubai All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7935 274
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4720 262
4 Australia 5762 262
5 India 8620 261
see more