‘Love spending time with him’: Shikhar Dhawan bonds with son Zoravar on video call

The news of cricketer Shikhar Dhawan’s separation from with wife Aesha Mukerji came as a shocker for his fans. The couple parted way after eight years of marriage but Dhawan has made sure that he is there for his son Zoravar. The Delhi Capitals opener, who is currently in UAE for the second leg of IPL 14, shared an Instagram Stories featuring the screenshot of his FaceTime call with Zoravaar who is in Australia with his mom. “Love spending time with him,” wrote Dhawan in the caption shared along with the story.

In September, Aesha shared a long emotional post on social media announcing her separation from Dhawan. Aesha’s old Instagram profile has been deleted now

Aesha, who is a Melbourne-born boxer and businesswoman, came close to Dhawan after meeting him through Facebook. She and Harbhajan Singh were friends and it was the spinner who introduced the two. Dhawan and Aesha tied the knot in 2012 after dating each other for a few years.

Aesha was previously married to an Australia-based businessman and has two daughters from that marriage.

As far as the IPL is concerned, Shikhar Dhawan has displayed some phenomenal form and is currently sitting at the top in the list of run-getters. Leading the charge of DC’s batting lineup, Shikhar so far has scored 422 runs in 9 matches with an average of 52.75 runs and strike rate of 131.87 in IPL 14. The batter is just a boundary away from hitting 50 fours in the current season of the IPL.

Dhawan delivered his top score of 92 runs while chasing a score of 196 set by Punjab Kings during the first leg of IPL 14 in India.

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here