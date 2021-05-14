Love Your Passion, I Deserve it: Tim Paine to Indian Fans Trolling him on Twitter

Tim Paine was impressed with the way Indian fans came after him after his comments blaming India and their cheeky tactics which led Aussies ‘to lose sight of the prize.’ The 36-year-old had said that India made things up like not going to Gabba midway the series which caused distractions. “Part of the challenge of playing against India is they’re very good at niggling you and trying to distract you with stuff that doesn’t really matter and there were times in that series where we fell for that,” news.com.au quoted Paine as saying.

“The classic example was when they said they weren’t going to the Gabba so we didn’t know where we were going. They’re very good at creating these sideshows and we took our eye off the ball,” he added. Following this he started trending on Twitter and fans gave him a piece of their minds. An Aussie sports journalist was caught in the crossfire as he was tagged in all that banter. “Almost 6 months on, poor old @tdpaine36 is still copping heat from Indian fans… and these are just the ones I’m tagged in,” tweeted the journalist. Paine although took it all in the spirit of the game, saying: “Love their passion, Brent. Most of it I deserve.”

Fans here are referring to the incident at SCG where Paine out of shear frustration chided Ravichandran Ashwin and asked him to come to Gabba. “I can’t wait for you to come to Gabba, Ash,” he had said. The series went down to the wire as India beat Australia in MCG after losing the first Test. Then Rahane-led side enforced a draw against all odds at SCG. With series locked 1-1, both teams headed to Brisbane where some heroics from Mohammed Siraj, Rishabh Pant, Shardul Thakur and Washington Sundar made sure the tri-color furls at the Gabba.

