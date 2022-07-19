'Loved Every Single Time I've Played Against Virat Kohli': Ben Stokes Praises Former India Captain

Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes heaped huge praise on Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli and said he admired the energy and commitment the former Indian captain brings to the field in every match. Stokes announced his retirement from ODI cricket on Monday as he posted a long note on Instagram where he said that Tuesday’s ODI against South Africa was his last match in the format.

Kohli dropped a comment on Stokes’s comment and wrote, “You’re the most competitive bloke I’ve ever played against. Respect.”

Ahead of the first ODI between England and South Africa, Stokes said he was happy with the words of appreciation from Kohli and called him one of the greatest ever players to play the game.

“Look, Virat, he is going to go down as one of the greatest ever players to play the game in all three formats. He is a phenomenal player. And I have absolutely loved every time I have played against someone like him,” Stokes told Sky Sports.

The duo shared good camaraderie off the field despite getting engaged in some thrilling contest against each other.

The English all-rounder talked about the energy which Kohli brings to the game and said he loved playing against him every single time.

“The energy and the commitment that he gives to the game is something I have always really admired even before I started playing against him. When you play against guys like that you understand sort of what means to not just yourself but for everybody else who was lucky enough to play at the top level. I loved every single time I have played against him,” he said.



Stokes took the big decision of retirement from ODI to manage his workload as he feels playing all three formats is unsustainable for him at the moment. Stokes has so far played 104 ODI matches in which he scored 2919 runs and claimed 74 scalps.

While Stokes is ready to battle it out against Kohli in the other two formats.

“I’m sure we will have some other battles on the field. So, yes, it is nice to hear (what Kohli said),” he concluded.

