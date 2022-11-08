Low Carbs, First-class Proteins & No Cheat Meal: A Strict Diet Regime that Makes Suryakumar the New 'Mr 360'

Suryakumar Yadav has emerged as the new Indian cricketing sensation in the ongoing T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. He has been the prime architect of India’s winning spree in the tournament and has rightfully acquired the ‘Mr 360 Degree’ tag which was previously associated with former South Africa captain AB de Villiers.

The kinds of shots Suryakumar is putting on display at the Australian grounds are leaving the pundits awestricken. It won’t be possible if Suryakumar doesn’t maintain a high level of fitness. He is agile and electric on the field which definitely reflects his hard work in the nets. But to fuel that energy, the ace Indian batter also follows a strict diet regime.

No cheat meals, elimination of carbs, and addition of caffeine – Suryakumar has taken the road less travelled to reach the top. His 360-degree game was achieved owing to systemic planning, and changing his dietary habits was one of his biggest off-field achievements.

Renowned dietitian and sports nutritionist Shweta Bhatia, who worked with the world’s number one T20I batter, gave some fine insights into how meticulously the cricketer planned the work on his body.

“We have been working with him for the past year. He was looking at improving his overall fitness. I have helped him realign his understanding of sports nutrition,” Bhatia told PTI on Monday.

Bhatia said that Surya’s diet was built on a five-point agenda. Firstly, boost performance during both training and matches. Second and most importantly, help him maintain body fat within the athletic zone (12-15%).

Thirdly, his diet should help him remain cognitively alert/energetic. The fourth point was about the reduction of the need to refuel constantly with lesser cravings. Last but not the least, was promoting recovery, which is a must for an athlete. To increase his agility levels, Bhatia reduced his carbohydrate intake to minimum level for optimum results.

“The latest research shows how performance can not only be maintained but improved with a structured low-carb plan,” she said.

“We eliminated excess carbohydrates from Surya’s diet. His diet consists of healthy fats like nuts and Omega 3s. He consumes a lot of first-class proteins from non-vegetarian sources (eggs, meats, fish), dairy and fibrous carbohydrates from vegetables

“Hydration guidelines that is fluid and electrolytes are provided for the intra-match/intra-training period. Activity-specific, sports performance-boosting supplements are added pre, during, and post-training.

“These include whey protein, vitamins, minerals, antioxidants, and joint health supplements to name a few. The basic plan is modified from time to time as per the match, training, and travel schedules. I plan the menu, and suggest healthy alternatives and cuisines to avoid monotony,” Bhatia added.

Caffeine is a power booster and is one of the ‘power supplements’ that Surya drinks, which helps in generating explosive power.

“I work with his strength and conditioning coach. I am briefed about the training protocols and the diet is adjusted accordingly. Supplements that enhance power output have been included. Overall, the diet must match the training intensity for best results,” she added.

The hunger to succeed, and the subsequent achievements require extreme sacrifices. The most difficult part is to let go of the little joys of life, like ice cream at the end of a dinner or enjoying a mutton biryani or a pizza.

“Surya has the mindset of an elite athlete and prioritizes his performance over everything else. So, cheat meals are a rarity. He does not crave junk or comfort foods since the time he started following the diet.

“When it gets monotonous, allowance is made for healthier options. If he does feel like having one, cheat meals are planned strategically. I guide him with the amount and time of consumption so that it does not hamper his performance,” Bhatia concluded.

