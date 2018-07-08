Lower-order Resistance Saves Day for West Indies ‘A’ Against India ‘A’

Having wiped off a 250-run deficit in the second innings and sitting pretty on 536/4, India ‘A’ added 73 quick runs on the last day before declaring at 609/6. While skipper Karun Nair fell seven runs short of a century, Srikar Bharat contributed with a 25-ball 33.
With a mountain to climb, West Indies ‘A’ started the chase in the worst possible manner as Navdeep Saini removed opener Chandrapaul Hemraj for a duck. The Caribbean side suffered another blow after adding just 28 runs to the score when spinner Jayant Yadav struck in his first over to dismiss skipper Shamarh Brook.
There was a brief partnership of 66 runs for the fourth wicket between Jermaine Blackwood and Sunil Ambris, with the former scoring a half-century (62). This time Shahbaz Nadeem came up with the goods and dismissed Blackwood to bring India ‘A’ closer to victory.
Windies suffered twin blows in a space of six deliveries after this as Ambris and Devon Thomas made the long walk back to the pavilion. With the score reading 188/6, India needed just four wickets to win in 23 overs. But as has been the norm, this match witnessed another comeback, this time from Windies. Rahkeem Cornwall and Raymon Reifer combined and scored 48 runs for the seventh wicket. But more importantly, they had managed to see off as many as 18 overs.
Nadeem rose to the occasion once again and removed Cornwall for 40. But Reifer and Jomel Warrican held their nerve and batted out the remaining 31 balls safely.
Brief scores: India 'A' 133 (Hanuma Vihari 37; Sherman Lewis 4-35, Chemar Holder 4-57) & 609/6d (Prithvi Shaw 188, R Samarth 137; Sherman Lewis 4-130) drew with Windies 'A' 383 (Sunil Ambris 128, Shamarh Brooks 91; Ankit Rajpoot 4-76) & 245/7 (Jermaine Blackwood 61, John Campbell 44; Navdeep Saini 2-41)
First Published: July 8, 2018, 9:54 AM IST