'Loyal Beyond Loyal': Michael Vaughan Pens Emotional Message on Demise of 'Great Friend' Shane Warne

Australian spin legend Shane Warne’s untimely demise has left the cricketing shell shocked. He died at the age of 52 due to a suspected heart attack in Thailand on Friday. People from the cricket fraternity came forward and paid rich tributes to Warne, one of the all-time greats of the game who redefined spin bowling.

Former England captain Michael Vaughan was one of the close mates of Warne. On Friday, he took to Instagram and wrote a lengthy post to offer his condolences to the departed soul.

“I can’t tell you how hard it is to get this down in words .. it’s just doesn’t feel real to be talking about someone who once was an enemy on the pitch to one who became a great friend off it .. Shane was the greatest ever cricketer but more than that his character lit up every dressing room , comm box , bar , golf club & friendship group .. his energy & positivity was beyond anyone I have ever known .. he was loyal beyond loyal .. at a time I needed support he was the first to pick up the phone & over advice /help & the most utmost support,” Vaughan wrote.

“I will never ever forget the warmth he & his family gave me this winter when I was down under for Xmas alone .. To say I spent Warneys last Xmas with him & his family is so sad but one I will cherish .. all of us eating Turkey ,beef ,the usual Xmas trimmings & the King to stick to his Lasagne sandwich’s with bread rolls plastered with butter .. that’s Warney … the superstar .. the greatest .. friends to world superstars .. everyone wanted to be around him but ultimately he was just a normal guy who could do incredible things .. Leg spin is the hardest skill in our game & he mastered it .. he became a great poker player as he loved gambling but it was more the competition and trying to put the psych into his opponents thst he loved … just like when he bowled.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael vaughan (@michaelvaughan)

“My thoughts are with his mum Bridgette & dad Keith plus his 3 kids that I know he is immensely proud of .. Brooke, Summer & Jackson .. We are all thinking of you .. i am absolutely gutted to have a lost a great friend .. one thing is for sure Heaven will be a lively place now the King has arrived .. Love ya Shane x,” Vaughan concluded.

An iconic name in international cricket, Warne, since making his debut in 1992, played 145 Tests for Australia, picking up 708 wickets with his leg-spin. In his 194 ODI appearances, Warne snared 293 scalps.

He was the second-highest wicket-taker in Test history and only Sri Lanka off-spinner Muttiah Muralitharan has more wickets than him with 800.

