LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s Everest Premier League 2021 Match, September 29, 09:15 AM IST

LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Everest Premier League 2021 between Lalitpur Patriots and Pokhara Rhinos: The seventh match of Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Lalitpur Patriots and Pokhara Rhinos. The encounter is scheduled at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 29, Wednesday at 09:15 AM IST.

Lalitpur Patriots were denied an ideal start in the Everest Premier League 2021 as they lost their first match against Kathmandu Kings XI by seven wickets. Batting first, the Patriots ended up with 157 runs in their 20 overs with Pawan Sarraf scoring 66 off 41 deliveries. Kathmandu delivered a better batting performance as compared to Patriots as they chased the score within 14.2 overs. After losing their first match, the team will be hoping to bounce back stronger on Wednesday.

Pokhara Rhinos, on the other hand, are yet to show their mettle on the match field. The team were up against Bhairahawa Gladiators in their first game. However, the fixture was absconded when Rhinos were reeling at 65 for seven in 10.1 overs.

Ahead of the match between Lalitpur Patriots and Pokhara Rhinos; here is everything you need to know:

LP vs PR Telecast

The Lalitpur Patriots vs Pokhara Rhinos match will not be broadcasted in India.

LP vs PR Live Streaming

The match between Lalitpur Patriots and Pokhara Rhinos will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

LP vs PR Match Details

The seventh match of the Everest Premier League 2021 will be played between Lalitpur Patriots and Pokhara Rhinos at the Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground in Kirtipur, Nepal on September 29, Wednesday at 09:15 AM IST.

LP vs PR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Yogendra Singh Karki

Vice-Captain- Sandun Weerakkody

Suggested Playing XI for LP vs PR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Sandun Weerakkody

Batters: Shankar Rana, Gyanendra Malla, Richard Levi

All-rounders: Bibek Yadav, Yogendra Singh Karki, Asela Gunaratne, Pawan Sarraf

Bowlers: Kesrick Williams, Sushan Bhari, Sandeep Lamichhane

LP vs PR Probable XIs:

Lalitpur Patriots: Sandeep Jora, Gaurav Tomar, Yogendra Singh-Karki, Narayan Joshi, Pawan Sarraf, Kushal Bhurtel, Sandeep Lamichhane, Sonu Tamang, Shankar Rana, Gyanendra Malla, Sandun Weerakkody

Pokhara Rhinos: Sahan Arachchige, Binod Bhandari, Sushan Bhari, Kesrick Williams, Richard Levi, Kishore Mahato, Lokesh Bahadur Bam, Sunil Dhamala, Asela Gunaratne, Rit Gautam, Bibek Yadav

