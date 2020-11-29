CRICKETNEXT

LPL 2020: Andre Russell Smashes 19-ball 65, Twitter Erupts in Joy

It was top class hitting and Kings won the game. Soon after social media erupted as they had never seen anything like it before. Here are some of the best reactions.

The T20 format is a hell for lethal batting but what happens when the game gets reduced to five overs a side. You bet, it becomes a run-fest and that's what happened last night in Lanka Premier League when the game between Colombo Kings and Galle Gladioators was reduced to five overs a side due to rain.

Kings batted first and sent Andre Russell to open the innings and Russell delivered with a 19 ball 65. It was top class hitting and Kings won the game. Soon after social media erupted as they had never seen anything like it before. Here are some of the best reactions.

LPL 2020 resumes tonight at 7.30 PM IST.

