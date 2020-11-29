LPL 2020: Andre Russell Smashes 19-ball 65, Twitter Erupts in Joy

It was top class hitting and Kings won the game. Soon after social media erupted as they had never seen anything like it before. Here are some of the best reactions.

The T20 format is a hell for lethal batting but what happens when the game gets reduced to five overs a side. You bet, it becomes a run-fest and that's what happened last night in Lanka Premier League when the game between Colombo Kings and Galle Gladioators was reduced to five overs a side due to rain.

Kings batted first and sent Andre Russell to open the innings and Russell delivered with a 19 ball 65. It was top class hitting and Kings won the game. Soon after social media erupted as they had never seen anything like it before. Here are some of the best reactions.

65 off 19 balls for Andre Russell in the Lanka Premier League - Colombo Kings 96 for 1 in a rain-reduced five-over game. A quiet IPL, but Russell is still undoubtedly T20 cricket's most destructive hitter #LPL — Matt Roller (@mroller98) November 28, 2020

What a knock from Andre Russell. Came to open the innings in a 5 over game and smashes 65 in just 19 balls with 6 sixes. What a brute this guy is, he doesn't let us miss Chris Gayle with his power striking. pic.twitter.com/Ro3KL3wPnn — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) November 28, 2020

Andre Russell simply destroyed the bowlers with a hammering 65* off 19 balls which includes 9 fours and 4 sixes. Colombo Kings make 96/1 in their allotted 5 overs. Is Russell HUMAN ???? #LPLT20 — Rhitankar Bandyopadhyay (@rhitankar1011) November 28, 2020

Russell scores 65 in 19 balls in LPL Meanwhile KKR management : pic.twitter.com/Gz8HDPQ4c2 — Aparna (@AppeFizzz) November 28, 2020

Opening with Andre Russell is certainly a crazy left field move and him succeeding is even bigger. Lanka Premiere League is throwing some surprises to what is expected. Has he ever opened before in any form of Cricket? — Tracer Bullet (@ravimaestri) November 28, 2020

0 6 4 6 4 4 6 2 4 4 4 1 4 4 1 0 4 6 1 Andre Russell's innings in the #LPL yesterday. Unbelievable stuff.#LPL2020 #LPLT20 #Cricket — CricBlog ✍ (@cric_blog) November 29, 2020

LPL 2020 resumes tonight at 7.30 PM IST.