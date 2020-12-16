LPL 2020: GG vs JS, Final Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Live Streaming Online

LPL 2020: GG vs JS, Final Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check GG vs JS match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online

Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS), Final | The final of the Lanka Premier League 2020 will be played between Galle Gladiators and Jaffna Stallions today. Both teams have come a long way from where they started, given their initial hiccups in the tournament. Galle Gladiators barely made it to the semi-finals after winning just two games out of the eight played at the league stage. But in the semi-final clash, they showed a lot of heart to take down the top team Colombo Kings in a closely fought contest as they chased the target of 151 with just one ball remaining. There have been rewarded with a place in the final.

In the other semi-final match, Jaffna Stallions defeated Dambulla Viiking, who had finished second at the end of the group stage. They outplayed DV in all the departments as they won with a margin of 37 runs. They certainly have earned their place in the summit clash against the Gladiators. Both teams have some very talented players which make it hard to pick a favourite. It is an all or nothing battle and the winner will have the distinction of becoming the first ever champions of the inaugural LPL.

When will the LPL 2020 match between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS) start?

The LPL 2020 match will be played on December 16 (Wednesday).

Where will the LPL 2020 match between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS) be played?

The match will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Sooriyawewa, Hambantota.

What time will the LPL 2020 match between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS) begin?

The match will begin at 07:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the LPL 2020 match between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS)?

All matches of Lanka Premier League 2020 can be watched on Sony SIX channel in India.

How do I watch live streaming of the LPL 2020 season opener between Galle Gladiators (GG) vs Jaffna Stallions (JS)?

All matches of Lanka Premier League LPL 2020 will be live streamed on SonyLiv.

Galle Gladiators vs Jaffna Stallions Playing XIs

Galle Gladiators Possible Playing XI: Danushka Gunathilaka, Ahsan Ali, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Azam Khan, Sahan Arachchige, Shehan Jayasuriya, Chanaka Ruwansiri, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Mohd Amir, Lakshan Sandakan, Nuwan Thusara

Jaffna Stallions Possible Playing XI: Avishka Fernando, Johnson Charles, Charith Asalanka, Thisara Perera, Shoaib Malik, Chaturanga de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dhananjaya de Silva, Suranga Lakmal, Usman Khan Shinwari, Duanne Olivier