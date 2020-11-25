LPL 2020: Lasith Malinga Responds to Critics over Skipping Inaugural Edition

Sri Lankan veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga has finally broken his silence over his decision to not play in the upcoming inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL).

Sri Lankan veteran fast bowler Lasith Malinga has finally broken his silence over his decision to not play in the upcoming inaugural Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2020. Malinga, who has featured in many editions of the Indian Premier League (IPL), came under severe criticism from various quarters after he pulled out of the Sri Lankan franchise-based tournament citing lack of preparation.

Notably, Malinga did not participate even in the IPL this season and has not played an international match since as far back as March. Responding to the criticism, Malinga said that criticisms are part and parcel of the game and that no matter what one achieves there will always be some of it.

“If I fail to bowl yorkers in the LPL, people will say you can bowl yorkers in the IPL and not in the LPL. No matter what you achieve, sometimes you have to take the criticism too,” Malinga was quoted as saying by Newswire. He added that the world knows what he has done for his country and the people who love him know it as well which is good enough for him.

Also Read: Lanka Premier League League Finally Takes Off After Turbulent Build-up

Malinga explained how the lack of practice affects one game and how much work goes into delivering one’s best at the highest level of the game.

“Some wonder why lack of preparation is a problem for someone who has played so much. You can’t perform by just preparing in the gym. Before I bowl a yorker, I practice bowling that delivery about a thousand times. It is not something that happens by accident,” Malinga asserted.

Malinga will surely be missed by Shahid Afridi-led Galle Gladiators in the LPL which kicks off on Thursday, November 26, in Colombo.

Also Read: Pakistan Invite Afghanistan on First Official Cricket Tour in Either 2021 or 2022

The inaugural edition of LPL will feature five teams namely, Colombo Kings, Dambulla Viiking, Galle Gladiators, Jaffna Stallions and Kandy Tuskers.

A total of 23 matches will be played in the tournament. LPL 2020 was originally scheduled to commence in August but was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic.