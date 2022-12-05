LPL 2022 Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch Live Coverage on Live & Online

Colombo Stars vs Kandy Falcons Live Streaming of Lankan Premier League 2022 Match: The Colombo Stars and the Kandy Falcons are all set to battle it out in the second match of the Lankan Premier League at Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium on December 6. The Colombo Stars made it to the eliminators last time around but lost against the Dambulla Giants. The Stars would be hoping to do better this season and start their season on a victorious note against the Kandy Falcons.

Angelo Matthews is a powerhouse for the Stars, and they will be hoping that he can make a difference.

On the other hand, the Kandy Falcons will be strengthened by the presence of Wanindu Hasaragna who has made the switch after plying his trade at the Jaffna franchise for two seasons.

The conditions as well as the players promise an exciting battle here

When will the Lankan Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) start?

The game is scheduled to be played on December 6, Tuesday.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Points Table | FIFA World Cup 2022 Schedule | FIFA World Cup 2022 Results | FIFA World Cup 2022 Golden Boot

Where will the Lankan Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) be played?

Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) fixture will be played at the Mahinda Rajapaksa International Stadium, Hambantota.

What time will the Lankan Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) begin?

The match will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Lankan Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) match?

Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) match will be televised on Sony Six channel in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lankan Premier League match Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) match?

Colombo Stars (COL) vs Kandy Falcons (KAN) match is available to be streamed live on the Sony LIV app.

COL vs KAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Wanindu Hasaranga

Vice-Captain: Pathum Nissanka

Suggested Playing XI for COL vs KAN Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Niroshan Dickwella, Minod Bhanuka

Batsmen: Pathum Nissanka, Angelo Mathews, Andre Fletcher, Charith Asalanka

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Benny Howell

Bowlers: Fabian Allen, Naveen-ul-Haq, R Sheperd

Colombo Stars vs Kandy falcons Possible Starting XI:

Colombo Stars probable playing XI: Niroshan Dickwella, Dinesh Chandimal, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, R Sheperd, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Benny Howell, Karim Janat, Jeffrey Vandersay, Naveen-ul-Haq, Kasun Rajitha

Kandy Falcons probable playing XI: Minod Bhanuka, Andre Fletcher, Pathum Nissanka, Wanindu Hasaranga (C), Najibullah Zadran, Kamindu Mendis, Fabian Allen, Ashan Priyanjan, Isuru Udana, Carlos Braithwaite, Matheesha Pathirana

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here