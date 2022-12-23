LSG Splurge Rs 16 Crore to Buy Nicholas Pooran at IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi

West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran will represent Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL franchise splashed a cool Rs 16 crore on him making at the mini auction in Kochi on Friday. Pooran had put his name in the base price of Rs 2 crore and saw his value zoom eight times with the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals locked in an intense battle before LSG entered the fray.

RR opted out of the race once the bid crossed Rs 7 crore when Delhi Capitals raised it to Rs 7.25 crore. Afterwards, it was a two-way competition with LSG and DC refusing to back off as the bid reached upwards of Rs 10 crore.

The KL Rahul-led LSG had the final say when they placed a bid of Rs 16 crore.

Last season, Pooran represented Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was bought by Rs 10.75 crore. Despite scoring 306 runs in 14 matches, he was released by the 2016 champions.

Pooran was appointed West Indies T20I captain ahead of the world cup in Australia. However, his team endured a horrible campaign as they failed to make the cut for the Super 12 stage.

List of players retained by LSG: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

