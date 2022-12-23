CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On

Live UpdatesIPL Auction 2023

IPL Auction Live Blog
Home » Cricket Home » News » LSG Splurge Rs 16 Crore to Buy Nicholas Pooran at IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi
1-MIN READ

LSG Splurge Rs 16 Crore to Buy Nicholas Pooran at IPL 2023 Auction in Kochi

By: Cricketnext Staff

Edited By: Feroz Khan

News18.com

Last Updated: December 23, 2022, 17:02 IST

Kochi [Cochin], India

Nicholas Pooran continues to command big money. (AFP Photo)

Nicholas Pooran continues to command big money. (AFP Photo)

LSG had their eyes set on wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran whom they landed after an intense bidding war with Delhi Capitals

West Indies wicketkeeper Nicholas Pooran will represent Lucknow Super Giants after the IPL franchise splashed a cool Rs 16 crore on him making at the mini auction in Kochi on Friday. Pooran had put his name in the base price of Rs 2 crore and saw his value zoom eight times with the likes of Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals locked in an intense battle before LSG entered the fray.

RR opted out of the race once the bid crossed Rs 7 crore when Delhi Capitals raised it to Rs 7.25 crore. Afterwards, it was a two-way competition with LSG and DC refusing to back off as the bid reached upwards of Rs 10 crore.

IPL 2023 Players’ Mini-auction Live Updates 

The KL Rahul-led LSG had the final say when they placed a bid of Rs 16 crore.

RELATED NEWS

Last season, Pooran represented Sunrisers Hyderabad after he was bought by Rs 10.75 crore. Despite scoring 306 runs in 14 matches, he was released by the 2016 champions.

IPL 2023 Auction: Full Coverage

Pooran was appointed West Indies T20I captain ahead of the world cup in Australia. However, his team endured a horrible campaign as they failed to make the cut for the Super 12 stage.

List of players retained by LSG: KL Rahul, Avesh Khan, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, K. Gowtham, Karan Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Manan Vohra, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mark Wood, Quinton De Kock

Get the latest Cricket News, Schedule and Cricket Live Scores here

About the Author
Cricketnext Staff
A team of reporters, writers and editors brings you news, analyses, features, live scores, results, stats and everything that’s cricket from all over ...Read More
Tags:
  1. Indian Premier League
  2. ipl
  3. IPL 2023
  4. IPL 2023 Auction
  5. Lucknow Super Kings
  6. Nicholas Pooran
first published:December 23, 2022, 17:02 IST
last updated:December 23, 2022, 17:02 IST
Read More