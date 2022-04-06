LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction: Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today's IPL 2022 LSG vs DC match, April 7, Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai, 7:30 pm IST

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s IPL 2022 match 15 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals: Returning Australian star David Warner could be the key for the Delhi Capitals as they prepare to take on a resurgent Lucknow Super Giants on Thursday in the Indian Premier League. Delhi have played two games so far – winning one and losing one. And, Delhi’s batting has failed to click in both the games.

In their opening contest, Rishabh Pant’s team huffed and puffed their way to 179/6 in reply to Mumbai Indians’ 177/5 to record a four-wicket win, courtesy of Lalit Yadav and Axar Patel’s late exploits. Delhi were restricted to 157/9 in 20 overs while chasing 172 runs for a win against Gujarat Titans in their next game.

Delhi’s rivals on Thursday, Lucknow, have fared reasonably well this month as they won their last two games against Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad after a difficult start to their campaign against Gujarat Titans.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals; here is everything you need to know:

LSG vs DC Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting right for Lucknow Super Giants vs Delhi Capitals match.

LSG vs DC Live Streaming

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals is available to be streamed live on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

LSG vs DC Match Details

The LSG vs DC match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai on Thursday, April 7, at 7:30 pm IST.

LSG vs DC Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: David Warner

Vice-Captain: KL Rahul

Suggested Playing XI for LSG vs DC Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant

Batsmen: Evin Lewis, Deepak Hooda, David Warner

All-rounders: Jason Holder, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel

Bowlers: Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Anrich Nortje

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Delhi Capitals (DC) Possible Staring XI:

Lucknow Super Giants Predicted XI: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi

Delhi Capitals Predicted XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mandeep Singh/Yash Dhull, Rishabh Pant (captain and wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

