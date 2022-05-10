Live Streaming Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: How to Stream IPL 2022 LSG vs GT Match Online in India

LSG vs GT Live Streaming for today’s IPL 2022 match 57 between Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans: Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans will fight it out for the top slot on May 10. Even though the two teams have an equal number of wins under their belt, the current run rate has placed KL Rahul-led squad at number one. The Titans are right behind them. In today’s clash, while Lucknow will be putting their best foot forward to retain their spot on the team table and continue their winning momentum, Gujarat will be looking forward to bounce back - having faced defeat in the last two matches.

Ahead of the match between Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans, we bring you the Live Streaming details of the match.

IPL 2022, LSG vs GT match details

Date: Tuesday, May 10

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Stadium, Pune

Which TV Channel will broadcast LSG vs GT match live in India?

Star Sports Network

English - Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 1HD

Hindi - Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1HD Hindi

Kannada - Star Sports 1 Kannada

Tamil - Star Sports 1 Tamil

Telugu - Star Sports 1 Telugu

Where can you watch LSG vs GT match live streaming in India?

Live streaming of the IPL match is available on Disney+ Hotstar in India.

What could be the Probable Playing XIs for LSG vs GT, IPL 2022 clash?

Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock (wk), KL Rahul (c), Deepak Hooda, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Jason Holder, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wk), Vijay Shankar, Abhinav Manohar, Hardik Pandya (captain), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Varun Aaron, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami

LSG vs GT Full Squads

Gujarat Titans: Hardik Pandya (c), Abhinav Manohar, David Miller, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill, Rahul Tewatia, Vijay Shankar, Matthew Wade, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Alzarri Joseph, Darshan Nalkande, Lockie Ferguson, Mohammed Shami, Noor Ahmad, Pradeep Sangwan, Rashid Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Varun Aaron, Yash Dayal.

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

