LSG vs KKR, IPL 2022 Live Cricket Score: Kolkata Knight Riders Win Toss, Opt to Bowl Against Lucknow Super Giants

Ahead of the mouth-watering clash, let’s have a look at all the major details relate to the face-off.

What date IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will be played?

The 53rd match IPL 2022 match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will take place on May 6, Saturday.

Where will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) be played?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune.

What time will the IPL 2022 match Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) begin?

The match between Lucknow Super Giants and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match will be televised on Star Sports Network in India.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) match?

Lucknow Super Giants vs Kolkata Knight Riders match can be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar.

